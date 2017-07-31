HSA expands trauma care

(CNS Local Life): The Health Services Authority (HSA) has hired a second trauma surgeon. With the two specialist physicians, as well as new and refitted equipment, the orthopaedic and trauma unit is able to expand the range of treatments available for lower limb injuries and fractures. The ability to perform advanced trauma care is “significantly decreasing” the number of local patients who need to go overseas for treatment, says the HSA.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Health, health and safety