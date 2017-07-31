Financial crime cops warn of fraudulent online ads

(CNS): Fraudulent advertisements on the internet have become a daily reality and most people are well aware of the dangers about giving out information to unknown entities offering untold riches. But the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit is reminding local job hunters to be careful of scam ads being posted on a local classified online website. Police said they periodically receive complaints about scam classifieds on EcayTrade. The latest con is targeting babysitters but police believe the scammers are attempting to steal identities.



In the latest complaint an applicant applied for a babysitting job but became suspicious during the course of exchanges when the party she was communicating with was clearly not American.

“This report fits the profile of the kinds of solicitations designed to obtain personal information for the purposes of identity theft, or, more often, to extract money for administrative fees or permits from applicants at some stage,” the financial cops said.

“The FCU has contacted EcayTrade to remove these ads, and detectives would like to warn the public against sharing personal details online or providing funds for fees with unknown parties,” police said.

Anyone with questions about such advertisements should contact the FCU at 949-8797.

