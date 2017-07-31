Opposition leaders calls for office and cash

(CNS): In an effort to professionalise the opposition and prepare his team to be the government in waiting, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller said he wants government to set aside a small amount of public cash to fund an opposition office where his team can meet constituents and visiting dignitaries on national matters outside their day-to-day constituency issues. Miller said he was “astounded to find” that there are no formal expectations set out anywhere that deal with the role and function of the opposition and said he has had to draft his own document.

Having already established shadow roles for most of the opposition members, he said they would need to deal with the broader population on national issues outside of their roles of representing their specific districts.

Speaking to CNS about the need to set out clearly the functions of the opposition, Miller said the opposition leader is a constitutionally authorised job, which also provides for a deputy opposition leader and clearly sets out the opposition as the third element of the legislature alongside the Cabinet and the government.

While the opposition functions mostly through debate, questions to ministers, the presentation of amendments to government legislation and motions of their own, it also has an obligation to uphold the Constitution. Miller explained that the job is not about opposition for opposition’s sake, but it should be a “critical, responsible and constructive voice that can analyze government policy and legislation and offer potential alternatives”. But in times of national disaster or misfortune it should stand with and support government, he said.

The opposition leader said that more had to be done to formalise the opposition benches and for the people to see more clearly what they can do and how they can advocate for the people when government comes up with unpopular policies or laws. Miller also spoke about providing the new members on the opposition benches with the opportunities to learn about government and to clearly set out their obligations.

The North Side Independent member is leading a group of opposition independents, two of whom did not stand on the same platform as Miller and his eastern alliance group of Anthony Eden, Arden McLean and Alva Suckoo. While it is expected that there are going to be policy differences between them all, Miller has already set out an agenda of the national policy issues which they are all largely aligned.

He said that during this government’s term his team will be seeking to ensure that all government policy and legislation puts the interests of Caymanians first, and that no one group, company or one person can control elements of the local economy; Caymanians must be consulted about all policies impacting them and given priority when it comes to employment. He also said the opposition wanted to see the budget returned to an annual cycle and see that corruption is rooted out at all levels of government.

Touching on specific policies, he said the opposition members are keen to see government address the mortgage crisis by making changes to the registered land law and creating bespoke mortgage legislation. He said education had to be a priority, including an increase in scholarship amounts and the devolution of school management to the heads and community school boards. He called for an HR agency and a moratorium on certain work permits and wants the development of a strategy to put Caymanians at the top of the financial services and tourism sectors.

There should be more police resources and investment in crime fighting technology, a revision of the country’s development plan, a new legal practitioners bill focused on standards and not economic priorities, and a new courthouse, he said.

Miller also called for more financial support for the elderly across the community and the expansion of care for the people dealing with mental health problems. He also wants a review of the National Conservation Law.

Government has announced its intention of addressing much of Miller’s opposition agenda, including more investment in security, an overhaul of the work permit system and a greater focus on the social and economic challenges facing Caymanians. But it is unlikely that once government finds its feet in this new coalition and calls its first parliamentary meeting that there won’t be friction across the legislative chamber, not least concerning the budget.

Government will be expected to deliver its Strategic Policy Statement in its first sitting which will set the stage for a two-year budget that the new finance minister, Roy McTaggart, will be expected to deliver before the year-end.

