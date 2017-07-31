Brothers deny threatening to kill cops

(CNS): Two brothers from East End have denied threatening to kill six different police officers and smashing out a police patrol car window during an arrest at their home earlier this year and at the detention centre in Fairbanks. Aaron and Jaron Solomon were arrested in February in relation to an operation at their home, but both men are accused of resisting arrest. When they appeared in Grand Court Friday, they pleaded not guilty to eight different offences and are expected to stand trial later in the year.

Category: Courts, Crime