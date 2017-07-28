Immigration clocks 381 arrests so far in 2017

(CNS): Since the beginning of this year, immigration officers have made 381 arrests in relation to various infractions and offences and have collected over CI$152,000 in administrative fines. Following the passing of the half-way point of 2017, statistics released by the department show that 112 arrests were made in connection with employment outside the terms of a work permit and another 108 for overstaying, with the two offences accounting for the bulk of the wrongdoing. Acting Deputy Chief Officer Michael Ebanks said the department applauds those employers and employees who comply with the Immigration Law.

“We continue to encourage the public to always report breaches of the law, so we can immediately act on the provided information,” he said.

The department remains in turmoil, however, as the case of the chief immigration officer, Linda Evans, who was suspended from the top post in 2014, is still not resolved and Bruce Smith, the current acting boss, has still not been confirmed in post.

Meanwhile, Jeanine Lewis, one of the deputy chiefs at the department, will be on required leave for several more months following news this week that the crown is pursuing a criminal case against her that will go to trial in November. Several other unnamed officers and staff from the department also remain on required leave following their arrests in an anti-corruption case understood to relate to various bribes in relation to the immigration’s permanent residency tests and other services.

Nevertheless, Smith said joint operations with his officers and the police as well as enforcement staff from the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) continue and have resulted in many of the arrests made by the department so far this year.

“Joint operations allow us to strengthen strategic, coordinated and collaborative partnerships in support of our law enforcement efforts,” Smith added.

Garfield Wong, another deputy chief who has remained in post despite a longstanding DUI charge against him, stated, “The work of an immigration enforcement officer is highly demanding. My team works very hard to achieve the results they do and I thank them for their dedication. I would also like to thank the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration for their support of our operations.”

Meanwhile, officials said that 13 deportation orders of people serving time in jail have also been executed this year. Three of them were executed last week when three men were deported after serving their time in HMP Northward for various offences. They were sent back to their respective countries of Bulgaria, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

Anyone with information about immigration related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-LegalIm (1-800-534-2546), or email [email protected].

Category: Crime, Immigration