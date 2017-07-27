Auto-mechanic found guilty over unlawful gun

(CNS): A jury has found local auto-mechanic, Michael Fernandez Jefferson (24), guilty of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, in connection with a gun found at his house under a bed. Jefferson has no criminal record, no known gang associations and the gun had not been used in a crime, nor was it in full working order when it was seized by police/ Nevertheless, he now faces a ten year mandatory minimum jail term.

The jury arrived at the verdict just before noon on Wednesday after beginning their deliberations the previous day at around 11am. During the trial the court heard that police, acting on information, had secured a search warrant for Jefferson’s home, where he lived with his mother and girlfriend. When police began their search they found a .38 automatic pistol under a bed wrapped in tissue in a ziplock bag, along with two live cartridges.

After police seized the weapon it was tested by experts, who found that it would not work because the firing pin had been sawn off. But they concluded that the gun would work if the pin was replaced. The crown had presented the jury with the alternative of finding Jefferson guilty of possessing the component parts of a gun, but prosecuting attorney Nicole Petite had argued during the case that it was a lethal weapon capable of being fired if the pin was replaced and consequently it fitted the legal definition of a firearm.

Jefferson denied any knowledge of the gun, saying the room where it was found was not where he and his girlfriend stayed. There were no prints or DNA found on the gun linking it to Jefferson.

The police witnesses claimed that Jefferson had indicated the room where the gun was found was his. An officer also testified that while he was holding Jefferson outside the house, following his arrest, the young man had confessed to owning the gun because “his past was catching up with him”, a comment Jefferson denied.

During cross-examination the officer admitted that he had not made a note of the alleged confession. When Jefferson gave evidence he insisted he knew nothing about the weapon and that the house was an open place with various people, including family members, coming and going.

Following his conviction, Jefferson, who was working as a supervisor at an auto shop and who has no criminal record, was remanded in custody. The judge ordered a social inquiry report and set the sentencing hearing for 31 August. Jefferson is now facing the mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless his defence attorney, Laurence Aiolfi, can successfully argue exceptional circumstances.

Category: Courts, Crime