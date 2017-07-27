Canadian firm signs deal for mental health facility

(CNS): A Toronto-based architect has signed a deal with government to design the much needed mental health facility in East End, which has a target completion date of April 2019. But government has not disclosed the details of the contract or the tendering process. In response to CNS queries to government about the request for proposals, the other bidders and the price tag, officials said, “We won’t know the exact cost until the design is done, and part of this consultancy is to give us a firm cost for the design once we have it.”

According to a government release, the deal was signed Monday by the health ministry’s chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn; Alice Laing from the Canadian specialist firm, Montgomery Sisam Architects; and the Cayman Islands architectural and design firm, DDL Studio. It was first reported by government that this was a design and build contract however, officials have since clarified that this deal is for the design only and there will be a separate tender process for the construction.

The project was approved by Cabinet last year after consultants KPMG published an outline business case recommending that government build and manage a facility, which they estimated would cost around $16 million to construct. The government has already identified 15 acres of crown land in East End near to the old prison farm and weather station in the High Rock area.

Dr Marc Lockhart, the government’s senior psychiatrist and chair of the Mental Health Commission, said it was “wonderful news” to see the contract signed.

“We have been working for many years to establish this much-needed facility to care for our mental health patients, who are among the most vulnerable in our community,” he said. Lockhart, who has been a long-time advocate of building the residential facility, added, “It is absolutely essential that we care for our mental health patients in the appropriate manner.”

It is no secret that Cayman is struggling to properly care for the many people with a range of mental health challenges. There is no long-term residential care facility here and some patients are sent overseas for treatment in Jamaica or the United States, while others, unable to get visas to travel because of criminal convictions, are treated in the eight-bed mental health unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town. However, the vast majority of people with mental health problems are in jail or cared for by family members, often under difficult circumstances.

Every week the courts are presented with defendants with serious mental health challenges who are self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. Many have been sucked into a life of crime because their conditions have been not been diagnosed or where they have they haven’t been properly treated.

For many years successive governments have recognised the need for a custom-designed facility but the cost of constructing and managing it has deterred previous administrations.

The project, which is now on track, will incorporate a central building and a series of nine small cottages, each of which can accommodate six patients. A main building and seven of the cottages will likely be developed in the initial phase of construction, and the rest will be built in the future as demand dictates.

