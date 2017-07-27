Premier to cut failing social interventions

(CNS): Government is spending millions of dollars on social intervention projects, initiatives and programmes that are failing the people they are meant to help, according to Premier Alden McLaughlin, who now has responsibility for community affairs. At a public meeting in George Town, he said he had begun a review to find out what is working and what isn’t in an effort to focus public money on successful projects to improve communities and keep kids out of trouble.

Speaking at the Scranton public meeting Wednesday night, he said he was determined to address the range of interventions government has funded, in some cases for years, without results.

McLaughlin pointed out that it was not just the large number of programmes that government established and funded directly but the many church, NGO, community or club projects and initiatives that it gives grants or contributions towards that he feared are wasting public cash. He said it was no exaggeration that people come to government on a near weekly basis for financial funding for one idea or another but there has never been a way to measure what works and what doesn’t.

“We need to take a long hard look at what is happening,” he said, adding that without a matrix of measurement he was not prepared to pour money into failing initiatives. “It can’t be business as usual for funding these programmes that are not working.”

The meeting was hosted by Dale Ramoon, the chair of the Scranton Community Committee, who had invited Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, RCIPS Superintendent Robert Graham, George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan and the premier to discuss the increase in crime, the negative impact on the neighbourhood and how it can be addressed. Social issues were recognised by everyone as a major challenge, and McLaughlin said he was well aware of the issues that the Scranton community was dealing with and the tragic incidents in the area.

The neighbourhood has been the scene of two murders and several serious violent incidents in the last few years. But McLaughlin said the problems plaguing the area were also broadly affecting the whole of Cayman, as there has been an undeniable upward trend in violent crime for many years.

He said this was fuelled by a number of factors, but intervention attempts over the years to stem increasing crime had, without doubt, failed. He said the recidivism among young Caymanian men was alarming, and the reality was that some 80% of the population of HMP Northward was made up of Caymanian men under the age of 30. Accepting that the community deserved to have a much better sense of security and safety, he told the small crowd that came out for the meeting that he knew there were deeper issues at play regarding the causes of criminality.

The premier said he would take on the challenge of addressing the multitude of failing programmes and use the money more wisely. He said he knew people in government were going to be upset but he would be asking for people to justify the projects they were getting public money for, and if the programmes could not demonstrate success, the cash would be diverted.

Although he made a commitment to fund the police during the next budget round to enable them to expand the community policing department, he warned that pouring money into the RCIPS was not a solution to the increase in crime. It was the social issues that had to be addressed, the premier said, as he made it clear that government was looking for ways to target spending at solving the root causes of crime.

