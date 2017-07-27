Cayman loses mozzie guru to Miami

(CNS): After more than three decades battling pesky mosquitoes in Cayman, Dr Bill Petrie, the director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit (MRCU), is leaving the island to head up the Miami-Dade Mosquito Control Division in Florida. Petrie has worked at MRCU since 1984, when he joined as a research assistant after graduating from Dundee University with a biology-zoology degree. Petrie will be sorely missed and government officials paid tribute ahead of his departure.

“Dr Petrie will be a huge loss to us as he has contributed so much not only to mosquito research and control here in the Cayman Islands, but is highly regarded and respected around the globe for his work,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson in a release announcing Petrie’s new job Wednesday. “I thank him for all that he has done as a civil servant and as an ambassador for our country.”

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said it had been a great pleasure to work with Petrie. “His work at MRCU is of local and international importance. We wish him every success in his new role in Miami,” she added.

Dwayne Seymour, the new health minister who now has responsibility for the unit, said he had great respect for Petrie and his team’s work, as they play an integral role ensuring mosquitoes are kept under control.

Petrie leaves at a critical time for the MRCU, as the first phase of the Oxitec bio-engineered mosquito pilot project is due to be rolled out across the island in the coming months. He was instrumental in looking for alternatives to the pesticide and larvicide used to combat the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito because of its increasing resistance.

Dr Petrie’s last day at MRCU will be Friday, 4 August, and he takes up his position in Miami-Dade on Monday, 14 August. The ministry’s deputy chief officer, Nancy Barnard, will act as the MRCU director until a successor is appointed.

Petrie is a leading expert on the world stage in mosquito control. He achieved his PhD through his research into the reproductive biology of the Cayman Islands’ swamp mosquito. Following his work in research he went on to become deputy director of MRCU and in 1998 was promoted to the top job.

He has continued the legacy of research and control established by MRCU founder, Dr Marco Giglioli, who opened the facility in 1965. The work started by Dr Giglioli and continued by Petrie saw the MRCU rise to be a leader in mosquito research and control regionally and internationally. The success of the mosquito control techniques allowed the Cayman Islands economy, including tourism and the financial sector, to flourish, with many countries regularly seeking advice on ways to emulate MRCU’s achievements.

It is, therefore, not surprising that he has been snapped up by Miami- Dade County, where they are battling increased problems with the Aedes aegypti. Petrie will be responsible for mosquito control in his new job but the focus will be on the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases.

“I’ve spent many enjoyable years of my life here, especially working with the great team at MRCU, but I’m looking forward to the challenges of mosquito control in Miami,” he said. “It has been a great privilege to continue the ground-breaking work started by Dr Giglioli,” he added.

