600 people offer views on immigration

(CNS): With just one day left for the public to participate in the debate about government’s review of how the immigration system is working for them, officials said that around 600 people had already taken the online survey. But customers going to the immigration office in George Town today will have a chance to share their views before the midnight deadline in a paper format of the online survey.
The Department of Immigration’s Process Improvement Project is the first step in the premier’s promised overhaul of the immigration system and the separation of work permit issues and residency rights issues from border protection. The ultimate goal is to establish a National Human Resources Department, GIS said in a release this week.
Premier Alden McLaughlin, who now has immigration in his portfolio, said the survey was extremely important.
“We want to know how the DoI can better assist all customers and stakeholders who use their services,” he said. “This is your opportunity to help guide government as we work to create a sustainable delivery model for the entire organisation.”
Chief Officer Wesley Howell confirmed that around 600 people have already taken the online survey but he encouraged more people to join in the consultation.
“We want to ensure everyone has an opportunity to provide their input,” he said “So, for someone who may not have the resources to access the survey online we want to hear from you …this is your time and platform to express the changes you want to see.”
All information provided by paper or electronic survey respondents will be anonymous and remain confidential.
This survey is fundamentally flawed from the first set of questions. A person with “Cayman Status” is Caymanian by law, therefore the “I am answering as” which has a category that lumps anyone with “Cayman Status” in with persons with work permits, PR or Employment Rights Certificates and then has a separate category for Caymanians appears that the people who framed the survey do not understand the Law they are investigating…… if you have Cayman Status and are looking for work or are an employee you belong to the last category, not the third….h
RItch Report! ANyone????
I guess the Premier isn’t interested in how Immigration Department works for Caymanians in matters nor related to employment. Like trying to get Caymanian Status by right sorted for relatives.
