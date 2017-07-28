600 people offer views on immigration

(CNS): With just one day left for the public to participate in the debate about government’s review of how the immigration system is working for them, officials said that around 600 people had already taken the online survey. But customers going to the immigration office in George Town today will have a chance to share their views before the midnight deadline in a paper format of the online survey.

The Department of Immigration’s Process Improvement Project is the first step in the premier’s promised overhaul of the immigration system and the separation of work permit issues and residency rights issues from border protection. The ultimate goal is to establish a National Human Resources Department, GIS said in a release this week.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who now has immigration in his portfolio, said the survey was extremely important.

“We want to know how the DoI can better assist all customers and stakeholders who use their services,” he said. “This is your opportunity to help guide government as we work to create a sustainable delivery model for the entire organisation.”

Chief Officer Wesley Howell confirmed that around 600 people have already taken the online survey but he encouraged more people to join in the consultation.

“We want to ensure everyone has an opportunity to provide their input,” he said “So, for someone who may not have the resources to access the survey online we want to hear from you …this is your time and platform to express the changes you want to see.”

All information provided by paper or electronic survey respondents will be anonymous and remain confidential.

Access the online survey here

