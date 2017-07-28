Sol’s early review of tank fire inconclusive

(CNS): The local bulk fuel supplier has apologised to the Cayman people for the dangerous fire in a petroleum tank at the Jackson Point Terminal last Sunday. Sol Cayman Limited said that an initial investigation into what happened was inconclusive because it also requires an internal physical inspection of the tank, which must be fully emptied and ventilated before it can be safely entered. Officials said this could take several weeks, though the tank has now been effectively quarantined.

“Sol sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by this incident and commits to reviewing its safety work procedures with employees and contractors to ensure that an incident such as this does not recur,” the company stated in a release Thursday, some five days after the frightening blaze.

Attempting to play down the danger that was posed by the fire inside the diesel tank, the firm said in a release that the “fire had no direct contact with the product in the tank which was at a much lower level” and that its staff and the fire service responded promptly to confine the blaze preventing an escalation.

“There was no damage to the terminal and surrounding areas,” the release stated. “The area was evacuated as a precautionary measure and the access to South Church Street was closed, both in line with the emergency response plan and with the collaboration of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. Sol’s focus and commitment is to the safety of its employees, contractors and the community, as such, the terminal resumed normal delivery operations on Monday morning, only after safety checks and inspections were completed.”

Sol said it would work closely with the government inspectors and agencies’ industry professionals to determine the root cause of the incident and will “share the investigation findings as they become available”.

Alan Neesome, the general manager at the fuel company, said the firm realised that the fire had “caused anxiety within our community and our immediate neighbours. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused related to this incident and remain committed to the safety of our community, employees and contractors. We want to reassure the Cayman community that there is no disruption to fuel supplies, and deliveries are being made to our customers as normal.”

The company touted its past safety record, stating that it had been part of the Grand Cayman and South Church Street community since 1960 when the terminal was first constructed.

Sol has not experienced a “Lost Time Incident since February 1994”, the company said, meaning that no employee or contractor has missed a minute of work due to a workplace incident for 23 years. To achieve this record, Sol said, it “maintains a robust health, safety and environment policy with an established Goal Zero programme, meaning zero incidents and no harm to people”.

Category: Local News