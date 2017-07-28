Teen admits stabbing boy outside fast food restaurant

(CNS): A 15-year-old boy from West Bay pleaded guilty to a serious charge in the Grand Court Friday. The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, stabbed another 15-year-old boy in the chest outside Burger King on the West Bay Road last month. The boy admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing in September after the court ordered a social inquiry report.

The young victim suffered a collapsed lung as a result of the attack by the other boy. They are said to be known to each other.

