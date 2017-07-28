Cops seize ganja plants found in Frank Sound

(CNS): Police seized around 80 ganja plants that were growing in about three dozen pots in an open lot in the Frank Sound Road area following a search on Tuesday morning, 25 July. After the RCIPS received a tip-off from the public about the plants just after 9:00am, officers from the Eastern Districts carried out the search and found the ganja being cultivated on the premises. Police took all the plants but no one has been arrested.

“We would like to thank and commend those members of the community who contacted us for working with us to prevent the use and spread of drugs throughout the districts,” said Inspector Rudi Gordon, Neighbourhood Inspector for the Eastern Districts.

The seizure and what is expected to be the destruction of the plants comes at a time when attitudes towards the use of ganja are changing and a number of local people are campaigning for Cayman to change the misuse of drug law to enable the legal cultivation of the plant for medical use.

With government having already taken the first step of legalizing the medical use of cannabis oil, local activist Dennie Warren and local businessman Prentice Panton are pushing for government to take the next step to create a medical marijuana industry in Cayman where the plant can be legally cultivated and then turned into medicinal oil and other relevant products.

Warren, who spearheaded the campaign to persuade government to legalize medical cannabis, is also keen to see cultivation and production permitted so that the Cayman authorities can control the quality of the medicine used here and take advantage of the growing international demand before Jamaica corners the market.

Meanwhile, Panton has already established a local cannabis oil brand, The Lion’s Garden, with partner Christopher Nixon, and they are importing the prescription cannabis oil and paste through Grand Cayman’s Health Care Pharmacy. The coconut oil-based line has been designed for the local medical market, but because they cannot grow the herb here they are making the product with experts at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, where it is now legal to cultivate.

The two men already have the land and are waiting now for a change in the law that could trigger a new industry for the island via the lawful cultivation of ganja.

In the meantime, the police are obligated by law to seize and destroy what is increasingly accepted as an effective medicinal plant for a long list of ailments, from pain management to cancer treatment.

