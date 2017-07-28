Cuban injured after failed escape attempt

(CNS): A Cuban migrant who has been detained at the Fairbanks Immigration Detention Centre in George Town for more than seven months awaiting his case to be resolved made a bid for freedom on Wednesday (26 July), but was only on the run for about one hour. After prison guards spotted the man leaping over the fence at around 5:15pm yesterday, they gave chase through the swamp area that surrounds the IDC. He was caught at around 6.20pm and taken back to the centre, where officials discovered he had injured his right foot.

He was taken to the George Town hospital, where he refused treatment, officials said. He was then taken back to the centre at Fairbanks but later relocated to the more secure police custody suites pending the immigration process.

Ministry of Immigration Chief Officer Wesley Howell thanked staff for their quick response and ensuring that the migrant, who arrived in Cayman in December, was returned swiftly and safely.

Commenting on the current situation regarding the Cuban migrants at the IDC, Howell confirmed that 97 Cubans have been repatriated so far this year, while another 44 are awaiting decisions on their cases.

“These matters are dealt with on a case by case basis and can be legally complex. Improvements to the system have been made following recent training by specialists from the United Kingdom,” Howell said. “I am also appointing a senior member of my ministry to carry out an immediate review of outstanding cases to ensure that they are resolved as quickly as possible.”

