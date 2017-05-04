Huge support for land conservation

(CNS): A survey to assess public opinion on designating twelve spots in Grand Cayman and Little Cayman as protected areas under the National Conservation Law has received significant backing from the community. Almost 97% of the people who took part supported the concept of conserving areas of natural significance. Most of the individual nominated areas in this first round of recommendations going to Cabinet received more than 90% support to protect them from the more than 200 responses.

Fred Burton, from the Department of the Environment’s terrestrial unit, said there was “huge support” from the people who took part in the public consultation, as he revealed the survey results at a National Conservation Council meeting Tuesday. Barkers received backing from the highest number of supporters but other areas, such as Vidal Cay, a tiny island in the North Sound, and the Lower Valley Forest got 100% support from the participants.

Outlining the findings and his report on this first ever round of nominations for protected areas under the law, Burton also revealed that the landowners of three parcels of private land amid the twelve nominations, which were are largely on crown land, have agreed to sell. The total value of these three plots indicated by Lands & Survey is around $850,000 and the NCC agreed to recommend taking that money from the $6 million allocated for this project from the Environmental Protection Fund.

Described by NCC Chair Christine-Rose Smyth as “an historic step towards the realisation of the law’s aims”, the council agreed unanimously to recommend to Cabinet that it make the designation on eleven of the dozen nominated areas immediately.

One landowner whose property is adjacent to the Crown East interior wetlands on Little Cayman did not receive the formal letter notifying him of the proposal due to an incorrect address. The notification to neighbouring owners is part of the law so, despite the support for its designation, the advertising process will have to be redone before that site can be recommended.

Despite that one blip, Burton said the process had gone really well and he was very pleased with the support, which was 100% in some cases.

The only nomination on Grand Cayman to receive less than 90% support was the Salt Creek Mangroves, where 78% of people who took part backed its designation for protection. Burton explained, however, that most of the respondents that did not support it came from the same IP address — in quick succession — and despite the criteria that survey participants could not be anonymous, those opposing the Salt Creek nominations gave only first names or monikers.

Burton said people who took part in the survey and the consultation were able to make comments and he explained that those made by whoever opposed the designation implied that there were other uses the land should be put to, including development.

But the chair of the NCC pointed out that the Salt Creek mangrove site is not only an important area of environmental significance, it is the only remaining piece of crown land in the West Bay Road corridor that could be designated for protection. It is a final island of natural beauty surrounded by development.

The council agreed unanimously that Barkers, Vidal Cay, Crown Mangrove Cays, Salt Creek Mangroves, Lower Valley Forest, and the Central Mangrove Wetlands on Grand Cayman, along with Preston Bay Ponds, Booby Ponds West, Tarpon Lake, the North Coast Wetlands and Crown Wetland on Little Cayman will be the first natural locations in the Cayman Islands that it would formally recommend for protection.

Cabinet is expected to consider and hopefully designate the areas before the election.

Once confirmed, the sites will be protected in perpetuity in their natural state for the people of the Cayman Islands and the generations to come. As well as protecting essential mangroves, these pieces of land will preserve endemic and endangered flora as well as conserving the habitat essential to many migratory and native birds and other animals, such as rare bats and lizards, ensuring that they too will have a fighting chance at survival.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature