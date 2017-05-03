Passengers in fatal crash were in trunk

(CNS): The RCIPS has said that the man and child who survived the fatal collision in East End last night were sitting in the open trunk of the Honda Accord when it crashed head on with a Kia Rio. The driver of the Honda and the three elderly visitors in the Kia were all killed in what may be the Cayman Islands’ worst road fatality for 40 years. In a surprising revelation during a press briefing at the police headquarters Wednesday, Chief Inspector Frank Owens said that “early indications are that the two male passengers in the Honda vehicle were travelling in the open trunk”.

The 26-year-old local man and the 11-year-old child are both still in hospital. The man is in a serious condition and still unconscious but stable, while the boy is conscious and also stable, Owens confirmed. The 21-year-old Jamaican driver of the Honda, who was living and working in Grand Cayman, was killed at the scene.

The 72-year-old driver of the Kia, his 74-year-old wife and a 69-year-old female relative of the couple were all killed at the scene. All three were British nationals and the family arrived in Cayman on vacation on 28 April. It is understood that they were staying in East End. Police said they are trying to trace friends or other relatives of the visitors, who are believed to live on Grand Cayman, and have asked them to make contact with the RCIPS.

Owens also stated that the officer on patrol who was the first on the scene of the fatal collision was not chasing the Honda before it crashed.

The officer, who was alone in the police patrol car, was traveling towards East End when the Honda passed by at “excessive speed in the opposition direction towards Bodden Town”, Owens explained. This automatically triggering the on-board radar, so the officer pulled over and turned his car around and put on his blue lights. Although the Honda was out of sight, he headed in its direction but within a few moments he arrived at the scene of the fatal crash.

The police have also confirmed that there were a number of conch in the Honda. But Owens said that the patrol officer was unaware of the marine life and emphasized that the Honda driver was not being pursued for suspicion of poaching. The senior officer said he was not able to reveal the speed registered on the radar but he stated that it exceeded the 30mph limit in the area.

While it is still early in the investigation, Owens said CCTV footage from cameras in the area is being examined by officers working on the inquiry but they are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the actual crash. A police family liaison officer has been appointed and the relevant counsellors; the next of kin of those killed have all been contacted.

Almost 40 years ago to the day, four teenagers died on Cayman Brac when they were thrown from the back of a pickup truck on Friday, 13 May 1977. Three of the boys died at the scene and one on the way to Grand Cayman. A fifth boy who was in the back of the truck was badly injured but survived, and three people in the truck cabin also survived.

Anyone with information regarding yesterday’s incident are asked to contact Police Sergeant Butler on 936-5958 or Traffic Dept on 946-6254 or George Town Police Station on 949-422. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News, Police