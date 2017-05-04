Poacher told court he acted out of hunger

(CNS): A West Bay man was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days in jail after admitting a number of marine offences, including taking more than 80 conch and one lobster out of season. Hank Ebanks said he was hungry and needed to pay his utility bills. He told the court that he knew it was against the law but he didn’t want to “go out and rob anyone” or break into homes and “take something that people worked hard for”, as he explained that he had been brought up taking food from the sea. Ebanks was given credit for his admissions but he committed some of the marine offences while on probation for other crimes, others while on bail, and it was not his first offence.

As she handed down the four-month term, Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn said that she had to give Ebanks a custodial sentence to deter him from breaking the law and to warn others contemplating similar crimes that poaching will not be tolerated. She said the conch that Ebanks took was not the largest haul to come before the court but it was a significant number and it was out of season She pointed out that 83 conch and the lobster went beyond his own personal consumption needs and that he was poaching for financial gain as well.

Gunn stressed the importance of the marine protection laws. She told Ebanks that taking marine life out of season has a significant detrimental impact on the environment. The laws were there, the magistrate stated, to protect the marine life for all Caymanians and to ensure the next generation can benefit from it. She told Ebanks she was sending him to jail to stress the disapproval society has for these types of offences and ensure he and others would think twice in future.

