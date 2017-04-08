Warren relieved over arrival of cannabis oil

(CNS): After a two-year campaign to persuade the government of the benefits of amending the law so that doctors could prescribe cannabis oil, getting the legislation and regulations needed, encouraging local physicians and pharmacists to get on board and sourcing a legal way to import the medicine, this week Dennie Warren Jr was finally able to collect 60 millilitres from Foster’s pharmacy for his wife, who is battling stage four lung cancer.

The oil was sourced from Jamaica and Warren was quick to thank everyone who played a part in making it happen. But there is no doubt that it was his determined advocacy, research and hard work that resulted in the Cayman government taking the bold step to make the extract legal and available on prescription. Warren sees this as a first step towards more legalisation.

Comforted by the fact that his wife finally has the medicine they believe is her last real hope of survival, Warren is turning his attention to the election campaign. The issue of cannabis will form a key part of his bid to win the seat of George Town West.

Warren is the first politician in Cayman to run on a very specific policy platform. While he has other ideas for a number of areas, his main goal will be to place the legalisation of cannabis cultivation on the local political agenda. Warren is firm in his commitment to persuade the political elite that the Cayman Islands can take the lead in what many believe will soon become a multi-billion dollar industry.

If the people of GTW support him, Warren, who has already demonstrated his powers of persuasion, intends to spend his time as an elected official persuading those with the power for change that this could be the long-elusive third leg to the local economy. A wide legal regime could offer many more people in need access to the drug and real opportunities for medical research to explore the full potential of the much-maligned and misunderstood plant.

“Things are happening so fast now,” Warren told CNS Friday, after what has seemed like an age waiting on the arrival of the oil. “My eyes are now looking toward cultivation,” he added. “It’s not just about the necessary quality control of the drug but there is no reason why Cayman cannot grow the plant. Why import the oil when we can grow and produce the product ourselves, creating jobs, business opportunities and spin-off sectors?”



While the oil is now available and legal in Cayman if it is prescribed by a doctor, not all of the medical profession support its use. And there are still other significant barriers to some patients who could benefit from the oil for a range of conditions.

Warren wants to see a wide education and awareness campaign about the potential of cannabis oil as a medicine for numerous chronic conditions as well as cancer. In the meantime, he is happy to advise anyone who believes they could benefit from the treatment and is inviting people to post questions on his Cannabis Oil Cayman Facebook page or to call him directly on 345-926-0716.

