Youngest ‘lifer’ awaits decision over jail term

(CNS): Chakane Jameile “CJ” Scott, who was just 18 years old when he shot and killed Asher William McGaw (21), appeared before the Grand Court Friday for a hearing to decide how much time he must serve in jail before he can be considered for release. One of several men serving mandatory life sentences at HMP Northward, Scott is the youngest of all of the killers who remain in jail and who, under the Conditional Release Law, must now be given a tariff for those life sentences. He is likely to receive a lower tariff than the 30-year starting point set out in the law because of his age.

Age is seen as a mitigating factor in the legislation and Scott, who is now 23, was just a few months past his eighteenth birthday when he used a modified flare gun to shoot McGraw several times in the early morning hours of 22 September 2011 in East End. The young men knew each other and had been drinking together before the shooting, but no motive for the murder was ever established.

Representing Scott, attorney Sasha Voss QC argued that in this case age was a major factor because if it had happened less than four months earlier, he would have been convicted as a child and held at the pleasure of the governor with a much shorter tariff. Voss pointed to the much older case of Philip Glennon Ebanks, who was just 17 years old when he was charged with killing West Bay shop owner Una Yates, known as “Miss Che-Che”.

After he was convicted, he was given a ten-year tariff, although he ended up serving far longer for other reasons. Voss noted the difference to the tariff of 30 years that Scott could face, despite being just a few months older than Ebanks was at the time of his sentencing. Describing Scott’s circumstance as being almost an accident of time that could lead to such a difference in the tariff length, she argued that the court must consider a lower tariff for Scott because of his young age.

Justice Alex Henderson, who has come out of retirement to hear the cases where he was the original trial judge, said he would deliver his decision on the time Scott will serve on 21 April.

As Scott left the court when it was adjourned, Asher McGaw’s father shouted at him that however old he was, he knew what he did. Making it clear that he was not happy about the hearing and what could result in the early release of his son’s murderer, the grieving father said that age didn’t matter because he had shot his son multiple times.

But whatever sentence the court decides is appropriate for Scott to serve is only the minimum time he must stay in jail before he can be considered for release on licence. It is not a release date and there are no guarantees that he will go free. The Conditional Release Board will be tasked with considering all of the facts before any lifer will be released on licence one they have completed the minimum tariffs set by the court.

Category: Courts, Crime