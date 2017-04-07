Political parties in national conference clash

(CNS Elections): Undecided voters who had planned to attend both the Cayman Democratic Party and People’s Progressive Movement’s conferences to help them decide will find themselves in a tangle this weekend as the party dos, where they will be introducing their election teams and manifestos, are happening at the same time. The PPM’s open forum begins at 6:30pm, Saturday and takes place at the Family Life Centre, off Walkers Road, while over at the Lion’s Centre, half an hour later, the CDP begin their public session. Read more on the CNS Election Section

