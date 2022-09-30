McTaggart files no-confidence motion in Bush

PPM Leader Roy McTaggart explains the opposition no-confidence motion in the government

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has filed a motion for a no-confidence vote in Speaker McKeeva Bush, which was seconded by Barbara Conolly MP (GTS) and supported by the entire opposition. Alleging that Premier Wayne Panton “does not appear to have any intention” to remove Bush, McTaggart said Panton was “dithering” and blaming the Progressives’ no-confidence motion in the government for delaying the ousting of the speaker. He said he had brought the motion against Bush to ensure that parliament had the opportunity to decide whether or not Bush remained as speaker.

“It has been increasingly obvious to me over the past week that despite his letter demanding the resignation of the Hon. McKeeva Bush as speaker, the premier does not appear to have any intention of acting to ensure the removal of Mr Bush from the post,” McTaggart said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“The most recent confirmation of this is the premier’s excuse that the opposition’s filing of a motion of a lack of confidence in the government somehow complicates his handling of the matter of Mr Bush and he went on to question the opposition’s priorities.”

Querying Panton’s own priorities, McTaggart said he suspected they were all about “desperately trying to keep his government intact”. Accusing the premier of dithering, “as he does on everything else”, he said that “it becomes my responsibility to do what the premier is afraid to do”.

He stressed that it was Panton who had made a deal with Bush to form the PACT Government following the last election, while the Progressives had decided it was better to be in opposition than form a government with him again.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart explains the motion of no-confidence in the speaker

However, McTaggart said nothing about the Progressives’ decision to bring the election forward in 2021, several weeks after Bush was convicted of assault and long after he had been charged. The PPM-led coalition also dodged the issue and failed to file the no-confidence vote themselves based on what they had, at the time, perceived as a political advantage.

Nevertheless, McTaggart is now pressing for a vote against Bush as well as one against the government. Earlier today in a statement to CNS about the situation in general, McTaggart had called Panton “weak and indecisive”, maintaining that it was not the opposition that was preventing the premier from acting to remove Bush from the position of speaker.

“To blame the opposition’s lack of confidence motion against the government as somehow hindering the premier’s ability to act as he sees fit regarding the speaker is nonsense and a poor excuse,” McTaggart said.

Although Bush stated two weeks ago that he would step aside, he was still in office on Friday lunchtime, a week after the deadline Premier Wayne Panton gave him to resign following allegations of sexual assault. Panton has still not said what he plans to do after implying that the PPM’s call for a no-confidence vote in PACT had complicated the issue.

McTaggart said that when the premier wrote to Bush asking him to step down, he “must have had options in mind” to deal with the eventuality that Bush did not voluntarily leave. “The obvious option would be for the premier to bring a motion of no confidence in the speaker during the upcoming meeting of parliament,” McTaggart told CNS, noting that government could still do that now. However, since then the PPM has filed its own motion.

With parliament now pushed back to next Friday, the opposition’s motion has been filed within the five-day deadline for submissions ahead of a meeting. Given that Bush cannot preside over his own demise, it will be up to Deputy Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks (WBC) to place the motion on the order paper and preside over the debate.

The Progressives’ leader brought the no-confidence motion for a number of reasons but it will not bring down the speaker even if it succeeds. The leaders said he brought a no-confidence motion in PACT in the first instance rather than Bush because he believed that some of the PACT members of parliament have lost confidence in their leader and might be willing to bring their own government down.

“The entire country is also aware of the discord and disunity that exists within the PACT Government, resulting in significant governance issues,” McTaggart said. “The result of this instability is that very little is happening in government and the country. The premier may question the rationale for the opposition’s motion, but we view it as a necessity in order to restore confidence in government and get the country moving forward over the remainder of the term.”

It is now possible that both votes will go ahead during the forthcoming parliamentary meeting, now moved to Friday, 7 October. “At that time, we will know where everybody stands. If the premier is happy with his government and his performance, then he has nothing to fear,” McTaggart added.

McTaggart also said that Ezzard Miller’s comment to CNS Wednesday that the no-confidence motion in the government should have been in the premier is incorrect. He pointed to section 51 of the Constitution, which states that removing a premier requires a no-confidence resolution in the government by the parliament.

See the opposition no-confidence motion in the speaker below and in the CNS Library.