Olympic gymnast crowned Miss Universe Cayman

The Miss Universe Cayman Islands crown passes to Raegan Rutty

(CNS): Raegan Rutty (22), the Cayman Islands’ first-ever Olympic gymnast, was crowned Miss Universe Cayman Islands 2024 at the annual pageant on Saturday. Six girls competed for the title and the chance to represent the country at the international Miss Universe beauty contest in Mexico City in November. Following a controversial two years after the 2022 winner had been allowed to compete while facing criminal charges, officials said the pageant had risen from the ashes.

In 2022 Tiffany LeAnn Conolly (24) from West Bay was crowned the winner, but because she was facing criminal charges for assault, her role was suspended. Following her conviction, the crown was passed on to the first runner-up, but not before the contest and its committee officials went through an embarrassing and difficult period which ended with the government giving up the franchise.

The local committee eventually took over and began rebuilding the pageant. At the same time, the franchise loosened up the rules to remove age limits and restrictions to allow mothers or women who are married to enter the contest. It is still not clear whether or not the committee has instigated more stringent background checks on contestants.

“We received 14 applications from potential contestants this year, which is historical,” said National Director Derri Lee. “Some of the ladies aspiring to enter the pageant are very proactive and preparing to enter next year. You know, last year, the organisation was rising from the ashes, but this year, we are soaring like an eagle flying toward the hearts of the universe.”

The contest took place at the Westin, with over 700 people in attendance and hundreds more watching on the YouTube livestream. Rutty, who was a very popular choice, took the title following a tight battle with the first runner-up, Arin Broderick. Brianna Wilson was second runner-up. Rutty also received the ‘Miss Best in Swimwear’ award, ‘Miss Best Caymankind’ and the ‘People’s Choice’ prize.

Rutty, who said during the pageant final that she was “born ready” for the contest, is a 2020 Olympian. Not only was she the first-ever Cayman gymnast, but she was also the tallest gymnast in the world when she competed in Tokyo on the balance beam.

She will now begin preparing for the international contest. As the winner, Rutty received a three-year $70,000 scholarship from the Ministry of Tourism and will also have a job placement with the Ministry of Border Control and Labor.