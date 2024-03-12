Third man arrested and bailed in football field shooting

Aftermath of shooting at Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay

(CNS): The police arrested a man on Saturday, 9 March, in connection with the mass shooting at the Ed Bush Stadium last month, but he has since been bailed with conditions pending further investigation. The 21-year-old man is from West Bay, where the shooting occurred during a premier league football match on Sunday, 25 February. Two other men have previously been arrested in relation to the shooting, including the suspected lone gunman. They have also been released on bail.

The RCIPS has increased visible patrols and put more officers from the Firearms Response Unit on the road to meet the commitment made by senior management to bring those responsible to justice. The police continue to appeal for information and witnesses to the gang-related violence in which seven people were wounded when the shooter opened fire at a crowd of people on the touchline watching the game just after the halftime whistle blew.