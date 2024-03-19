Suspect flees after chopping man in Camana Bay

Market Street, Camana Bay

(CNS): The RCIPS has reported three violent incidents over the weekend. A man was chopped with a machete during a fight on Market Street in Camana Bay, George Town, around 7:40pm on Saturday night. The police were told that the men, who were known to each other, engaged in an altercation, during which one of them was badly wounded. He was given first aid by a security guard and police officers before being taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and discharged.

The other person involved in the violent brawl fled the scene before police arrived. However, a machete believed to have been used to carry out the assault was located and recovered as evidence. No other injuries were reported to the police at the time of the incident.

In addition to the incident at Camana Bay (as previously reported on CNS), a man was attacked and mugged in downtown George Town early Sunday morning. On Saturday morning, a man turned up at the hospital with multiple lacerations and life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses who can assist in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.