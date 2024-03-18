Seriously injured man taken to hospital by passing car

(CNS) Police have opened an investigation into a serious assault that happened on Linwood Street in the centre of George Town around 6:00am on Saturday. The RCIPS said that the victim “fled the location on foot and sought assistance from a passing vehicle on Shedden Road, who transported him to the hospital immediately”. The man, who had multiple lacerations, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The police have released few details about the incident, and have not said how it occurred or what kind of weapon was used. Nevertheless, officers investigating the incident are seeking the assistance of the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via caymancrimestoppers.com or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.