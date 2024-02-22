GT primary school renamed for retired principal

Premier and Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Tourism and district MP Kenneth Bryan, and former principal Sharon Marie Martin

(CNS): George Town Primary School has been officially renamed the Sharon (Marie) Martin Primary School in honour of its retired principal. The naming was made official last week when politicians and educators held a special event honouring an educator who touched the lives of many children across several generations throughout her career on Cayman Brac as well as Grand Cayman.

One of her students was Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, the MP for George Town Central, who recounted fond memories during his time spent under her care and guidance, describing her as a mentor and role model and “a true hero of education in our beloved country”.

He said that for decades, she “dedicated her life to shaping the minds and the futures of generations of Caymanian children. Her unwavering commitment, tireless efforts and passion for education have left an indelible mark on countless lives.”

Premier and Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly described her as a fellow educator, a fellow Cayman Bracker and a fellow Christian. “Truly, Marie has displayed at all material times that she is a servant leader,” the premier said.

Martin said she was humbled and honoured as she thanked those involved in naming the school after her. “For all of those who have been a part of my journey, and there have been many, I thank you all,” she added.