Men robbed by gunman on GT street in broad daylight

(CNS): The RCIPS has opened a robbery investigation following the mugging on Tuesday of two men in a street off School Road, George Town. Police say that the victims were sitting behind a store in the area at around 11am when they were approached by a masked man, who made threats towards them and demanded cash. The mugger lifted his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a gun before grabbing cash and personal items from the men and then fleeing on foot, heading east.

The suspect was about 5’8″ or 5’9″ and of dark complexion. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark long-sleeved shirt and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town CID on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.