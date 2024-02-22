Activists call on UK to prepare CI for climate change

South Sound during the surge earlier this month (photo credit: DoE)

(CNS): Following the Nor’wester that struck parts of the Cayman Islands coastline earlier this month, local environmental activists are urging the UK government to help implement preventative strategies to prepare these islands for a safer, more sustainable future as climate change begins to take its toll. A new report by Sustainable Cayman stresses the “impending catastrophe” of climate change, which threatens the tourism industry, the islands’ wider economy and the safety and security of Caymanians.

The report, Rising Tides, Departing Shores: Resilience Amidst Adversity for the Cayman Islands, which was prepared with the support of OnePlanet, outlines the current state of environmental risks and the impending challenges the people here face. It covers topics such as sea-level rise, infrastructure vulnerabilities, and the broader implications for local culture and Cayman as an international finance centre.

Rickeem Lashley, a contributor to the report and a participant at COP28 in Dubai, described the urgency of the situation that is not currently being addressed. “Securing our future requires a pyramid of needs; the very basis of our survival is under threat, and we need a lifeline. We hope this report ignites a beacon of hope,” he said.

The lack of any tangible climate change action plans by the Cayman Islands Government has spurred the local non-profit organisation to begin a campaign highlighting the “dire situation unfolding” here and to enlist the support of the British government because, given Cayman’s status as a dependent territory, it “holds a significant responsibility to engage with Caymanians on matters of national security”.

“Despite the idyllic perception of the Caribbean as an untouched paradise of palm-fringed beaches, the harsh reality paints a different picture,” the NPO stated in a release about the report and their latest campaign. “Each passing hurricane season takes its toll, gnawing away at the coastline while rising ocean temperatures jeopardize the vibrant coral colonies that adorn our shores. The looming climate crisis has the potential to devastate low-lying islands like ours, and should therefore be a top priority for UK representatives.”

The activists believe that Cayman needs strategies to protect the country and its people. This includes starting to plan for evacuating the islands. They point out that before the end of this century, more than 70% of buildings here will be impacted by sea-level rise. Many homeowners are already finding it difficult to afford insurance, even if they can find a company willing to offer coverage.

The report stresses the mounting number of challenges and crises Cayman already faces, beginning with a critical housing situation. A significant shortage of affordable housing, on top of escalating property and rental prices, is putting a strain on residents in middle- and low-income brackets. The government’s efforts to build more affordable homes for local people are challenged by the real estate market dynamics and new residents arriving to work in financial services and construction, further exacerbating the demand.

As rising sea levels and more severe storms erode the coastline, residents living near the shore will need to be relocated. At this stage, there is nowhere to go, and the issue of managed retreat is something that oceanfront owners have so far been reluctant to even discuss. However, the report suggests that Caymanians may, in time, become climate refugees, and migration plans will be needed.

“Developing a migration plan for Caymanian citizens involves key considerations,” the activists stated in the report. “Priority lies in selecting host countries open to migrants, with cultural affinities and economic opportunities. Logistics, legal frameworks, and infrastructure coordination are crucial, adhering to human rights standards,” they added, suggesting Scotland as a potential destination, with its shared British heritage, linguistic ties, and a coastal culture that aligns with Caymanian seafaring traditions.

“Diplomatic negotiations should explore the feasibility of migration to Scotland, emphasizing historical and cultural connections,” the authors wrote.

As part of a wider Young Leaders programme, OnePlanet and Rewired Earth will provide an opportunity for Cayman Youth Ambassadors to present the report at an event at the House of Commons later this month. During this forum, UK Young Leaders will present their Climate Action Manifesto. Sustainable Cayman will share crucial insights from their report and engage with attending British MPs.

Aleigha General and Danielle Seales, youth ambassadors from the non-profit, will facilitate discussions on proactive climate change action and underscore the UK’s pivotal role in securing the future of the Cayman Islands.