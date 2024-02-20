Group of rejected 7MB vendors take CIG to court
(CNS): Nine small business owners who were recently refused permits to trade on Seven Mile Beach have been granted leave to apply for a judicial review. The court has stayed the enforcement notices that were preventing them from plying their wares on the beach after just 34 merchants out of 120 applicants were granted licences to trade at the popular location.
According to court documents, the vendors have accused the government of failing to provide enough guidance or details of the scoring criteria to get a licence and then failing to provide an avenue of redress for those who were refused.
The nine vendors, who were all denied a licence after years of doing business at the location, want the courts to overturn the decisions of the Public Lands Commission and declare that it acted unlawfully and in violation of the Constitution in the absence of an appeal process.
They are all Caymanians who say they have been trading in the area between two and 19 years, most for more than ten, without incident. None of them have ever been arrested and have all gone through the official government tourism training course, PRIDE.
The group of vendors said that the application process was not clear and was subjective in its language and open to interpretation. Despite being given the impression by the PLC that, as existing vendors, they would get the necessary licences, they were all sent letters last month saying that this had been denied and telling them to cease trading.
However, the vendors all say that their business on Seven Mile Beach is their only or their primary income. Several, including watersports operators and those renting beach chairs and umbrellas, had entered into contracts with other companies to provide services to cruise ship passengers as they were given no indication that the government would be restricting the number of vendors allowed to do this work.
One business owner who has been renting jet skis from the public beach for around a decade employs four Caymanian workers, who are also facing the loss of their livelihoods.
When the vendors wrote to the PLC asking for the reasons why they were not granted licences, they did not receive a response. They are arguing that the entire process is unfair and the decision to prevent them from carrying on their businesses and earning a living is unreasonable and disproportionate.
A date for the next hearing has not been confirmed. However, each of the vendors has been instructed by the court to file affidavits by 23 February about their circumstances as well as evidence of the precise nature of the promises they allege were made by the PLC regarding the grant of a vendor licence on which they relied.
Category: Business, Small Business
I don’t see the issue wuth food and beverage vendors. I for one do not want to go to town to get a bite the eat and a 345 whe I am trying to enjoy the beach.
Govt has essentially endorsed these vendors but who is ensuring quality control with the food vendors ?
The perfect storm might only be a season away
Sad and a disgrace to see what is happening to this island. It will be very interest to see how this perfect storm with the new hotel guests in all will play out. I see everyone being rejected except for the developers and guests.
Permit or no permit, PLC should ban any use of the public cabanas. These were donated to be used by the Public at Public Beach.
There is now way any vendors should be set up under the public cabanas. There should be better rubbish receptacles and collection. There should be daily enforcement. There should be proof of insurances.
There never should have been any vending allowed on any public beach. May as well vacation in Jamaica
What ground rent do they pay CIG for operating on SMB? It’s the most expensive real estate on the island.
Why are they selling jerk chicken from a cabana built for public use (which includes our cruise and stay-over visitors)? Anyone?
I am absolutely SHOCKED by this! SHOCKED I say!
Everyone knows that CIG and its politically appointed boards are absolute geniuses at developing and implementing unchallengeable points systems. Just look at Immigration – there has never been a single appeal or court case arising from their points system and clearly the same design was used in this instance.
PS – the Cabinet approved beach vendor point system is here:
https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/Seven-Mile-Beach-Vendor-Policy-Public-Lands-Commission.pdf
So the cabana in the picture above. For public use correct? And not for vendor use?
Wow, this JR sounds like every other one filed against CIG, lack of transparency and fairness and no due process. Another CIG failure. Lets make it easy, clear Public Beach.
“The nine vendors, who were all denied a licence after years of doing business at the location”
That *should* read…”after years of ILLEGALLY doing business at the location.”
If they openly admit illegally operating a business there, and want to take this into the courts, then should they not be appropriately fined and punished for their wrong doings?
Ah well, you Win some and you lose some, as the old saying goes.
Get the PLC to remove that cow behind Scholars Retreat, which is on Public Land, by a DEH employee, using the DEH truck to conduct personal errands.
Including moving a heavy water tank full of water, numerous bags of cow feed and having a non-DEH employee standing in the truck’s open back (illegal btw).
Who foots this bill for the gas mileage and usage?
Who pays if an accident whilst on personal use or the person in the rear gets hurt?
Why was he removed from the CI Agricultural Society via a Extraordinary General Meeting last year?
None of his animals were on display at the Agricultural Show this year either. He was a no show too!
Things that make you go UMMMMMMMMMMMMM
There should be zero vendors on the beach…full stop. Keep these 9 away and repeal the other 20-something approved ones and keep vendors away from the damned beach.
I wonder which Minister or MP gave a gentle nudge nudge to the appropriate people at court to make this happen.
Also “Caymanians”…. pre or post 2003 I would love to know.
If they’re Mac Kenneth Seymour or Saunders voters, I see no problem..!
I presume that you referring to those who were ‘given’ permits? As I am sure you are aware vote buying has never happened in the Cayman Islands.
There was never going to be any way to allow a preferred list of approved vendors fairly. This is why there should never be ANY beach vending.
higglers taking cig to court
welcome to wonderland.
thats what happens when you let ppl do illegal stuff for years on end without enforcing the laws….they become entitled.
maybe it should be one of 21 questions for ppm and joey hew….why did you do nothing on this issue for your 8 years in power????
Same thing happened on our roads.
Easy money for any attorney who can spell ‘elementary administrative law’. Got to give them credit – the treasury ‘surplus’ will be gone in no time.
Go back a bit further and you will find that the UDP crowd that control the present government did nothing when they were in power. It is a basic small constituency/can’t afford to offend any voters issue.
We can only hope and pray that this action will result in what should have been the case in the first place, no vendors on Seven Mile or any other public beach.
PLC isn’t enforcing the public beach access path rules, so no surprise here.
