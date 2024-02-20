Group of rejected 7MB vendors take CIG to court

Vendors on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Nine small business owners who were recently refused permits to trade on Seven Mile Beach have been granted leave to apply for a judicial review. The court has stayed the enforcement notices that were preventing them from plying their wares on the beach after just 34 merchants out of 120 applicants were granted licences to trade at the popular location.

According to court documents, the vendors have accused the government of failing to provide enough guidance or details of the scoring criteria to get a licence and then failing to provide an avenue of redress for those who were refused.

The nine vendors, who were all denied a licence after years of doing business at the location, want the courts to overturn the decisions of the Public Lands Commission and declare that it acted unlawfully and in violation of the Constitution in the absence of an appeal process.

They are all Caymanians who say they have been trading in the area between two and 19 years, most for more than ten, without incident. None of them have ever been arrested and have all gone through the official government tourism training course, PRIDE.

The group of vendors said that the application process was not clear and was subjective in its language and open to interpretation. Despite being given the impression by the PLC that, as existing vendors, they would get the necessary licences, they were all sent letters last month saying that this had been denied and telling them to cease trading.

However, the vendors all say that their business on Seven Mile Beach is their only or their primary income. Several, including watersports operators and those renting beach chairs and umbrellas, had entered into contracts with other companies to provide services to cruise ship passengers as they were given no indication that the government would be restricting the number of vendors allowed to do this work.

One business owner who has been renting jet skis from the public beach for around a decade employs four Caymanian workers, who are also facing the loss of their livelihoods.

When the vendors wrote to the PLC asking for the reasons why they were not granted licences, they did not receive a response. They are arguing that the entire process is unfair and the decision to prevent them from carrying on their businesses and earning a living is unreasonable and disproportionate.

A date for the next hearing has not been confirmed. However, each of the vendors has been instructed by the court to file affidavits by 23 February about their circumstances as well as evidence of the precise nature of the promises they allege were made by the PLC regarding the grant of a vendor licence on which they relied.