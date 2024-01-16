34 vendors from 120 applicants secure spots at 7MB
(CNS): The ministry responsible for lands, along with the Public Lands Commission (PLC) and Public Lands Inspectorate (PLI), has begun implementing the formal commercialisation of the Seven Mile Public Beach Park, granting just 34 licences to do business on Grand Cayman’s famous beach. Following Cabinet’s approval of the vendor policy last year, traders were invited to apply for a permit to legally sell goods or supply services on the public land at the beach. Over 120 applications were made for the 34 available spots.
In a press release, the PLC said that all vendor applications were individually scored against published criteria, and all applicants, both successful and rejected, received notices on 15 January. Approved vendors are only able to operate in accordance with the permit conditions and in compliance to the parameters stipulated in the Seven Mile Beach Park Vendor policy. Except for food and juice trucks and people selling local produce, vendors will not be permitted to operate at weekends and public holidays or to occupy the public cabanas.
The PLC has said it plans to upload the list of the vendors who were approved to its website.
Eight permits have been granted to traders renting out beach loungers. These vendors are approved to rent up to 48 loungers each on separate designated areas of the beach, which means there will be a limit of 384 loungers in total allowed on 7MB on weekdays and none on weekends.
All vendors currently operating on SMB who did not receive permit approval must now stop trading there, and cease and desist notices have been issued to them to vacate operations by 14 February 2024.
In recent months, police have responded to various complaints and reports of illegal activity on the beach, including issues related to vendors. With the permit approvals issued, the RCIPS, the PLI and other enforcement agencies will work in conjunction to enforce regulations and ensure compliance with the Public Lands Act towards protecting and regulating the use of public beaches.
See the Seven Mile Beach Vendor policy and the cease and desist letter in the CNS Library.
This beach is ghetto and unsafe because of vendors.
Big mistake to legalize commercialization of SMB public beach. Have serious doubts about this.
All we do is sit back and complain. If 10000 people showed up at public beach on a busy cruse ship day maybe somebody would get the message. We can take it back you know.
Now we are allowing higgling on beaches like our well to do neighbors. The mentality of this little island has changed forever as its no longer its people in charge.
The Jamaicanisation of Cayman’s beaches continues.
Killing the peace and dignity of enjoying a walk on the beach without being hassled by Jamaican higglers…Just what people pay millions for beachfront living.
Hope they will burn those ridiculous useless chicken coops.
Are the inspectors in the photos standing in front of the “buildings” where the vendors will be doing business with the public and visitors? Is this the impression we want to give, even with fresh paint jobs? And who in their right mind would stand in a stall like that for even a few hours in the hot sun. Please enlighten me, master, I do not understand (Midnight Diner theme music playing softly in the background).
Government sanctioned higgling. What could possibly go wrong?
Should have been zero.
legalised higglers….thanks for nothing cig.
Will ganja and liquor still be available and the venue after this?? just asking for cruise ship friend.
11:37, Stop just asking. 😡