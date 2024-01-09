Housing Trust brings back lease-to-own option

North Side Affordable Housing building site, October 2023

(CNS): The National Housing Development Trust is introducing a series of new initiatives to increase the supply of affordable homes, given the challenges Caymanians now face in an over-inflated private housing market in which local people are competing with foreign billionaires looking for a sunshine home. The NHDT, which has been allocated $15 million over the next two years, will also be expanding the Home Repairs Programme and reintroducing a lease-to-own initiative for those struggling to secure mortgages.

The former PACT government had established a cross-ministerial task force to look at the developing housing crisis in Cayman, where the cost of buying or renting a home is now beyond the reach of many ordinary people. The high prices are also causing major social problems as landlords have begun renting by the bed and turning apartments into dormitories for people in the lowest-paid jobs.

The new UPM government, which took over the task force, has revealed very little about its findings or its plans to address the problems created by the lack of affordable housing.

In the meantime, the NHDT, which remains the only entity building social housing, said in a release that its immediate priority is to accelerate the construction of new homes as well as to reintroduce the lease-to-own initiative to help Caymanians who don’t qualify for mortgages with any local lending institutions. The aim of the programme is for those participants to own their homes outright after a period of five years.

The repairs programme will now include houses not built by the NHDT. In partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, the programme allows homeowners who might not otherwise be able to afford necessary repairs to maintain a dry, safe and livable environment.

“The National Housing Development Trust has to keep evolving in order to meet the needs of

our community,” Andrew McBean, chairman of the NHDT board, said in the release. “With the current shortage of affordable housing, it is imperative that the Trust innovate and adopt a more sustainable approach in the way we design and build homes, ensuring that we achieve the most efficient use of land and deliver the greatest value for money.”

The long-time general manager of the housing trust, Julio Ramos, has resigned and will be leaving later this month, the release said. As a result, the NHDT has engaged local consultants Deloitte to look at various operations within the planning and housing ministry to modernise operational frameworks and put in place new procedures to allow the organisation to scale up operations while the board recruits a new general manager.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Ramos for his knowledge and technical assistance over the past year during which we started the process of innovating and evolving, for his ongoing assistance with the current transition projected up to the end of his term later this month and for his dedicated service over the past 14 years,” said Mr McBean. “His legacy is a loyal and dedicated team of staff members, committed to helping to deliver on our plans for the future.”

Ramos said he was leaving to pursue other “personal aspirations” adding that it was a difficult decision. He said he had cherished his time at the NHDT and had enjoyed working with the operations team, the various boards over the years, and the government. Ramos said that his resignation may come as a surprise to some, but he has been assisting with the required transition exercise for the continued efficiency and delivery of service to Caymanians who require housing assistance and opportunities.