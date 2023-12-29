Over 6,000 CUC customers hit by power outage
(CNS): CUC said that an outage at one of the substations on Thursday evening impacted more than 6,000 customers in West Bay, who were all left without power for around an hour. The outage appeared to cause a number of small explosions around the district and brought down several electricity lines. CUC said that crews were out to attend to those lines in a matter of minutes to begin reconnecting the supply.
Category: Business, Local News, utilities