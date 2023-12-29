Burglars hit nine bars over the holiday weekend

(CNS): Police have arrested and charged two people in connection with four of nine separate burglaries that happened at commercial premises between Friday, 22 December, and Tuesday, 26 December. A 30-year-old man from George Town and a 41-year-old woman from West Bay appeared in court Wednesday and were remanded in custody. Investigations into the other five break-ins, which were all at bars and restaurants, continue.

Police urged business owners and managers to be especially vigilant in securing their premises over the festive season and into New Year celebrations this coming weekend. Windows and doors should be locked at the end of the night, money removed and items of value, such as electronics, secured. CCTV cameras should be checked to ensure that they are operational and angled correctly to cover key areas of the premises.

Rolan Welcome

Meanwhile, police are also still looking for Rolan Welcome, who is wanted on suspicion of burglary. The RCIPS is warning members of the public not to approach him as he is said to be dangerous. Antascio Rankin, who was also wanted, turned himself in to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre on Thursday. He was arrested for burglary offences and remains in custody.

Anyone with any information related to the burglaries is asked to call their local police station or 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the RCIPS website.