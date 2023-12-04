Methane deal made but tensions surround COP28

Cow belching contributes significantly to methane emissions

(CNS): Major fossil fuel countries and companies reached a deal on Monday at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai to significantly reduce methane leaks. The deal is significant and if implemented could prevent up 0.5°C of future climate heating. But despite this agreement, the phasing out of fossil fuel remains the main source of tension, especially since Sultan Al Jaber, the president of COP28, rejected the idea that ending fossil fuel use is necessary to restrict global heating to 1.5°C.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean’s most important climate advocate, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, has urged countries to go beyond voluntary pledges and called for taxes as a way to boost climate funding. A global 0.1% tax on financial services, for example, could raise $420 billion, while a 5% tax on global oil and gas profits in 2022 would have yielded around $200 billion, she said.

In an address on Saturday, Mottley also urged governments to address the methane issue, as she pointed out that for many people climate change is “a death sentence” and the responsibility should lie with oil and gas companies to be more active in cutting emissions.

“While we are seeing countries move towards greater regulation, we need to be able to have concrete action with respect to the controlling of methane, largely because its damage in the near term is far greater than even CO2,” she said. “We need strong regulation and compliance to ensure that we can minimise the extent to which that continues to lead and hurt the world in the hotter temperatures.”

But Al Jaber, who heads the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), stirred up controversy with his near climate change denial in an exchange with a former UN special envoy ahead of the conference. “There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5°C,” the Guardian reported him as saying.

The comment is at odds with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres address at the conference. “The science is clear. The 1.5ºC limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce, not abate. Phase out, with a clear time frame,” he told delegates.

Ironically, the UAE is choking under “alarmingly high” air pollution levels fed by its fossil fuel industry, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also warned. A 24-page report, You Can Smell Petrol in the Air: UAE Fossil Fuels Feed Toxic Pollution, documents alarmingly high air pollution levels that are creating major health risks for UAE citizens and residents and contributing to the global climate crisis.

The methane deal has seen around 50 oil and gas companies pledge to shore up leaky methane systems by 2030 to “near zero”. ExxonMobil and Saudi Arabia’s Aramco are among the largest oil and gas producers in the world who have made the pledge.

However, oil, coal and gas deals were conducted on the sidelines of the conference and leading countries have been backsliding on previous pledges to cut emissions. In addition, several heads of state were missing and the Israel-Gaza war overshadowed the entire event, leading many to question how much this latest conference will ultimately achieve.