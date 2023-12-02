Inquiry opened after male skeletal remains found

Crime Scene Investigation Unit van

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation to determine both the identity of, and how, the person died after the remains of a male body was discovered by a member of the public in East End on Thursday morning at about 11am. The skeletal remains were in a secluded mangrove area and a team of officers were dispatched to the location, including the Air Operations Unit which assisted with an aerial scan. The Crime Scene Investigations Unit has forensically recover the remains.

Police said the experts were able to determine it was an adult man who had been in the secluded location “for an extensive period of time,” but they didn’t give any estimation as to how long that might have been. An investigation is now being carried out to identify the body and possible cause of death.

The RCIPS is actively seeking information about missing persons, particularly from East End and anyone who may be able to assist is asked to call the Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.