GT man arrested after car shot up and gun found

(CNS): A 39-year-old man from George Town was arrested Monday over the possession of an illegal gun after a vehicle was shot-up on Sunday night in Eastern Avenue, George Town. Police from the Firearm Response Unit attended an undisclosed residential location, at about 9:30pm, as a result of illegal activities involving a gun. On arrival the armed officers found a vehicle that appeared to have damage consistent with gunshots, police said in a release, and carried out a search of it and the surrounding area.

It is not clear what if anything was found during that fist search but officers returned the next day when a an extensive day light search of the grounds at the location was carried out. At that point police found not only spent cartridge cases but a 9mm semi-automatic handgun which was seized. There was no indication from the RCIPS release how the man was linked to the gun but he was arrested for its possession. He has since been bailed as the investigation continues.