Special bulk waste collection added for holidays

DEH collects bulk waste (file photo)

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health is conducting a special clean-up exercise over the next two weeks to remove bulk waste for the holidays after all. The annual seasonal clean-up traditionally conducted in December moved to May this year ahead of the hurricane season, but officials said this additional collection will help with the transition.

Residents are urged to prepare and separate their items ahead of the days assigned for collection in their respective areas. Household appliances, furniture and other items too large to be handled by the weekly DEH collection crews should be placed by the roadside where it is easily accessible to collection crews.

Metals and vegetation should be separated from other bulk items. People are required to make alternative arrangements to transport to the nearest landfill any construction and demolition debris, hazardous material, electronics and tyres, as these items will not be collected during the bulk waste removal activity.

The bulk waste special collection will take place according to the following schedule:

West Bay 4 & 11 December George Town 5 & 12 December Red Bay & Prospect 6 & 13 December Savannah & Bodden Town 7 & 14 December North Side & East End 8 & 15 December Cayman Brac and Little Cayman 6, 9 and 13 December

Any bulk waste that is put out after the announced dates will not be collected. However, the George Town Landfill operates from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and until 1pm on Saturdays. The landfill drop-off facility at the gate will remain accessible to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.