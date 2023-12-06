Court orders father to bring child home from Turkey

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands has ordered a man who took his 8-year-old Caymanian daughter to Turkey to bring her home. The child, who was born in the Cayman Islands, was taken to her father’s native country without the knowledge or consent of her local mother. The ruling in the confidential case has been released with reporting restrictions on identifying the family members. It reveals that last month, the father told the mother he was taking the child to the movies but instead took her on a flight to London and then on to Istanbul.

At around 5:15am, after the father had taken the child and was already in the UK, he called the mother to say that he was with the child at the Westin Hotel and would bring her home by noon. Later that day, the mother called the police, who were able to confirm that the child and the father had left on a British Airways flight to London and onward to Turkey.

The mother was told that her husband had purchased one-way tickets, and she also learned that day that he had asked his business partner to buy out his interest.

The following day, the father admitted that they were in Turkey and sent messages asking the mother to join them there. However, the mother demanded that the child be returned, talked about divorce proceedings and threatened to involve Interpol. In response, the father claimed he didn’t need permission to take the child on vacation.

The mother told the court that, based on messages she exchanged with him and the child via the grandmother and other information, this was not a vacation. The father had taken all the original copies of the child’s paperwork and had contacted her school for her academic records. The mother feared that this was so that he could enrol the child at a school in Turkey.

“It is this action, coupled with… the surreptitious way in which the father removed the child, the fact that he asked his business partner to pay out his share in their business, the fact that US$15,550… and other funds… have been transferred by him to his personal Turkish bank account and the fact that he had purchased only a one-way flight ticket, that leads the mother to conclude that the father does not intend to return the child to the Cayman Islands,” Justice Richard Williams stated in his ruling.

The law does not allow parents to take unilateral action to remove children from the Cayman Islands. Permission is required from all of those with parental responsibility or from the court. “Neither have been given to the father in this case,” the judge stated. “Taking a child abroad without such permission amounts to a ‘wrongful removal’. That is what the position is in this case.”

The child was born in the Cayman Islands and has always lived with her mother. From 2019 to 2021, she stayed with her mother in Turkey while her father remained here. The parents were still cohabiting in the matrimonial home in Grand Cayman until the father left the Cayman Islands on 10 November.

Justice Williams said he was satisfied that the court had jurisdiction to make orders in relation to the child. Having found that the child was wrongfully taken from Cayman and having considered the “welfare checklist” in relation to the Hague Convention, with the child’s welfare his paramount consideration, he issued an order requiring the father to return the child to Cayman immediately and blocked him from getting her education records.

Turkey is a contracting state to the 1980 Hague Convention on Child Abduction, which is designed to ensure the fast return of children to the country where they normally live if they are wrongly removed.

“The mother has quite correctly contacted the Cayman Islands Central Authority, who are in

the process of making an application to the Central Authority of Turkey to seek the return

of the child to the Cayman Islands,” the judge revealed. “If the father fails to comply with the orders of the Grand Court, then the application for a return order for the child will take place in the Courts in Turkey. It is very important that the Central Authority in Turkey is provided with the child’s address there.”

The question for the Turkish court will be whether the child has been wrongfully removed, and if it finds that she has, it must order her return, Justice Williams said, explaining that defences to an application under the Convention are limited.

In a footnote to the ruling on 16 November, the judge said that at a second hearing, the mother’s attorney told the court that the husband had purchased tickets for himself and the child to return to Grand Cayman on 5 December, but he had not informed his wife, nor had she been provided with or seen any flight tickets. The mother believes that if the father has purchased tickets, he has only done so to delay any Hague Convention proceedings in Turkey.

“Having reviewed this additional information, I find that the orders made in my ex tempore ruling of 15 November 2023 remain the same,” the judge said in response to the new information at that point. “The father has wrongfully removed the child. He did not have the consent of the mother to permanently remove the child or even to temporarily remove the child for almost four weeks during the school term.”

He said the surrounding evidence, including the original one-way tickets to Turkey, the sale of his business assets here, the transfer of funds, the surreptitious manner in which the child was removed and the attempts to obtain the child’s academic records all support a genuine concern that the father’s intention was to wrongfully remove and keep the child permanently in Turkey.

Since the ruling was published around one week ago, there has been no indication as to whether or not the child has been returned to Cayman or the current status of the proceedings in Turkey if she has not.