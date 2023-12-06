Man accused of child abuse goes on the run

Noel Manning

(CNS): The police have made an appeal to the public to help them find Noel Paul Manning (53), who has jumped bail. Manning, who has been charged with the sexual abuse of a child, should have appeared in court on Monday but failed to appear. He has also breached his bail conditions and removed his electronic monitoring device. Manning, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was awaiting a trial date, is also known as “Indian”, “Doc” and “Doctor”.

He is described as being short, of slim build, with a brown complexion, low-cut hair and white facial hair. He is known to have previously frequented the Bodden Town area.

The RCIPS reminded the public that it is an offence to help a wanted person evade the authorities, which carries a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for two years upon conviction.

Anyone with information on Manning’s whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1 or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.