Local veteran pilot takes top role at CAL

(L-R) CAL CEO Fabian Whorms, Chief Pilot Captain Sean Bent, and Executive VP Captain Dave Scott

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited has promoted Senior Boeing 737-8 Cayman Airways Captain Sean Bent as the airline’s chief pilot following a competitive selection process. Captain Bent starts his new role today, 1 November, which includes responsibility for both the mainline operations and Cayman Airways Express.

Bent has been with the national flag carrier for almost two decades and has been a captain on the B-737 fleet since 2005. Born in George Town, he attended the Cayman Islands High School before attending flight school at Bolivar Aviation in 1989. After getting his commercial pilot licence and various other ratings, he joined Cayman Airways as a first officer on the Boeing 737 fleet and has proceeded steadily through the ranks.

Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms said that Bent is a very senior captain who is taking over a level of authority and responsibility in the company that can only be assigned to the most competent of pilots, especially in terms of their administrative and managerial capabilities.

“I am therefore looking forward to the energy that he will bring to our senior management team as a fresh incumbent,” he said. “This is an appointment which is indicative of the heights that can be attained as an aviator at our national airline through hard work, diligence and dedication.”

Captain Bent said he was honoured to have been selected for the position and would do his very best to maintain the high standards that CAL flight operations are well known for.

“I would also like to thank the leadership at Cayman Airways for the confidence that has been placed in me as I take on this new level of responsibility at our national airline,” he said. “There is nothing in life that I love more than being a pilot for Cayman Airways, and my appointment to the position of Chief Pilot is both rewarding and fulfilling.

“I am also proud to be an example to aspiring and seasoned Caymanian aviation professionals, bearing the message that if you work and study hard and also apply yourself professionally at all times, an aviation career at Cayman Airways will take you to great heights,” Bent added.