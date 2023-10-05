No arrests in targeted killing, police call for witnesses

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown

(CNS): Just one gunman shot Divonte Alejandro Hernandez (25) in a targeted killing outside a George Town liquor store last Friday, police have said, but no one has been arrested yet. The suspect is described as tall and slim, and he was wearing black clothes and a mask at the time. Another man was driving the getaway vehicle, but it was heavily tinted so there is no description of him. The police recovered the Honda Fit after the shooting in Crewe Road.

Hernandez was gunned down just after 10am in the car park of Liquor 4 Less at the junction of Sound Way, Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road. The police say they plan to conduct a witness appeal at the scene of the crime this Friday morning, 6 October, exactly one week after the fatal shooting at the same time of day as the murder, hoping that people might be in the area who were also there last week as part of their regular routine.

“The murder would appear to have been a targeted attack, aimed specifically at the victim,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “The police understand that the community is concerned and upset by this incident. It’s a terrible loss of life that has left a family without a son and a young child, who was tragically a witness to the incident, without a father. “

Lansdown urged the public to help police track down the killer and his accomplice. “We ask that the community work with us to help locate and apprehend the culprits responsible,” he said. “The culprits are out there and likely in hiding, which means that members of the public are aiding them to evade the police. This in itself is a crime.”

Anyone with any information about the murder is encouraged to call the Major Incident Room (MIR) directly on 649 2930 and not through social media channels, where it can be misinterpreted and misrepresented. Police are also asking witnesses to make themselves known to police so that appropriate measures can be put in place to ensure their safety, rather than remain anonymous.

No arrests have been made as yet, despite reports on social media, but police said they are following numerous lines of enquiry, and the investigation progresses at pace.