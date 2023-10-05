Cayman boiled in record September heat

Source: CINWS

(CNS): The Cayman Islands did not escape the impact of a warming world last month when, like much of the northern hemisphere, heat records here were broken yet again. The CI National Weather Service recorded the highest temperature for a single day in September on the first of the month, which reached 94.5°F (34.7°C). The average temperature, which was 87.1°F (30.6°C), also exceeded those on record for all previous Septembers.

This record-breaking average for the month is even more alarming given that the heat was tempered at times throughout this September by higher-than-average rainfall.

The details of September’s weather, released by the Cayman Islands Weather Service this week, show that over the previous three months, Caymanians were boiling under a relenting sun. The Jul-Aug-Sept average temperature recorded at Owen Roberts Airport was 30.7°C, which was 1°C above the climatological average.

CINWS Director John Tibbetts confirmed in July that the average temperature for Cayman was more than 2.2°F above the average over the last 40 years. He has also warned that Cayman can expect to experience more intense heat waves like those this year.

According to the CINWS, temperatures are likely to be above average this month as well, and it is very likely that 2023 will be the warmest year on record.

Meanwhile, local sea surface temperatures, which have also been breaking records throughout most of this year, are expected to remain well above average, continuing to amplify heat stress, the local weather experts said in the monthly bulletin. If there is any good weather news, it is that the current El Niño phase, which is marked by a warmer end to the heat of the summer, suggests there will be reduced activity toward the end of the hurricane season.

These unprecedented local figures are matched around the world, and climatologists are sounding the alarm about the acceleration in the warming trend this summer, as the planet’s temperature reached its warmest level on record and, debatably, the warmest in thousands of years.

September recorded temperatures more like those expected in July, with the planet’s average temperature shattering previous records for the month by more than half a degree Celsius (0.9°F), which is the largest monthly margin ever observed.