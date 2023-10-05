Cayman boiled in record September heat
(CNS): The Cayman Islands did not escape the impact of a warming world last month when, like much of the northern hemisphere, heat records here were broken yet again. The CI National Weather Service recorded the highest temperature for a single day in September on the first of the month, which reached 94.5°F (34.7°C). The average temperature, which was 87.1°F (30.6°C), also exceeded those on record for all previous Septembers.
This record-breaking average for the month is even more alarming given that the heat was tempered at times throughout this September by higher-than-average rainfall.
The details of September’s weather, released by the Cayman Islands Weather Service this week, show that over the previous three months, Caymanians were boiling under a relenting sun. The Jul-Aug-Sept average temperature recorded at Owen Roberts Airport was 30.7°C, which was 1°C above the climatological average.
CINWS Director John Tibbetts confirmed in July that the average temperature for Cayman was more than 2.2°F above the average over the last 40 years. He has also warned that Cayman can expect to experience more intense heat waves like those this year.
According to the CINWS, temperatures are likely to be above average this month as well, and it is very likely that 2023 will be the warmest year on record.
Meanwhile, local sea surface temperatures, which have also been breaking records throughout most of this year, are expected to remain well above average, continuing to amplify heat stress, the local weather experts said in the monthly bulletin. If there is any good weather news, it is that the current El Niño phase, which is marked by a warmer end to the heat of the summer, suggests there will be reduced activity toward the end of the hurricane season.
These unprecedented local figures are matched around the world, and climatologists are sounding the alarm about the acceleration in the warming trend this summer, as the planet’s temperature reached its warmest level on record and, debatably, the warmest in thousands of years.
September recorded temperatures more like those expected in July, with the planet’s average temperature shattering previous records for the month by more than half a degree Celsius (0.9°F), which is the largest monthly margin ever observed.
Why does CI gov weather suck so bad? It says its “Sunny” outside meanwhile there is torrential rain at the airport.
Not concerned? You should be!
https://wraltechwire.com/2023/09/29/just-how-bad-is-climate-change-its-worse-than-you-think-says-doomsday-author/
No glaciers means no water. No water means crops fail, and countries go to war over resources.
And you didn’t learn about primary water sources in elementary school.
No glaciers means your house is 300 feet underwater. No crops will be the least of your problems!
CUC liked this post
Please report the temperature in deg.F so us old people can understand.
1934 was the hottest year on record
CNS: Read the Antarctica Journal
The year 1934 was a very hot year in the United States, ranking fourth behind 2012, 2006, and 1998. However, global warming takes into account temperatures over the entire planet. The U.S.’s land area accounts for only 2% of the earth’s total surface area. Despite the U.S. heat in 1934, the year was not so hot over the rest of the planet, and is barely holding onto a place in the hottest 50 years in the global rankings (today it ranks 49th).
Climate change skeptics like to point to 1934 in the U.S. as proof that recent hot years are not unusual. However, this is another example of “cherry-picking” a single fact that supports a claim, while ignoring the rest of the data.
Or this
A common talking point aimed at refuting human-caused climate change is that the 1930s was the hottest decade in recorded history. This is true, but only for the United States during the era known as the Dust Bowl. It was far from true for the planet as a whole.
Thank you CNS. Climate change deniers – why? What is their agenda? Do they just not to accept the facts that things are going to get very bad?
Can we not all see the increased flooding on the island? The melting of the glaciers and the ice caps? The record temperatures including sea temperature?
We’re older now, in our 50’s, but for the younger ones, those with kids too – OMG, be concerned enough to do something, educate yourselves!
Agree. Plant more trees. Stop cutting down trees. Do your part.
Just fill the dump with trees and not palm trees. They are of little use.
op is a fool. well done cns.
So hot the damn hurricanes got burn up !
past the tipping point globally…cayman may-oct is probably one of the most uncomfortable climates in the world with the combination of heat, humidity and rain
At least we have a/c and can cool off inside – unlike the UK!!
lol. Tell us you’ve never been to South America, West Africa, North Africa Middle East or Asia during their summers without telling us…
Certain states had temperature as high as 114F.