Premier: Seven Mile Public Beach not subject to ‘swap’

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has dismissed the idea that Seven Mile Public Beach will be part of a land swap deal. In a statement posted on his social media platforms on Thursday, he said the rumours were “absolute nonsense” and simply “not true” and stressed that the beach would not be swapped for London House, Victoria House or any other property.

“This government has never been involved in any such discussions,” he said. “If this rumour campaign is deliberate mischief, know that this government won’t be distracted by the lies and misinformation thrown from the shadows by nameless, faceless cowards. We have the people’s work to do, and that work demands our attention and our focus.”

The rumours that the beach was about to be sold or swapped appear to have emerged yesterday. While the premier made no mention of Dart, the rumours circulating across social media implied that the government was involved in some deal with that developer to give up the existing public beach.

Dart is currently working on the completion of a new hotel in the area, and according to the original planning application, guests staying there will be given access to Seven Mile Beach at the old Calico Jack’s site.

In the original For Cayman Alliance deal and the subsequent National Roads Authority Agreement, the London House condos and Victoria House site, both owned by Dart, were proposed as potential land swaps to compensate for the controversial closure of the West Bay Road between Seven Mile Public Beach and The Renaissance condos. However, the investment deal signed between the UDP government and Dart was reviewed and renegotiated several times, and that swap proposal was removed.