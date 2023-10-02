Police track down car used in murder

Divonte Hernandez (from social media)

(CNS): Officers investigating the murder of Divonte Alejandro Hernandez (25) on Friday morning outside a George Town liquor store have recovered a Honda Fit in the Crewe Road area of the capital that they believe was used in the daylight fatal shooting. Police said no one has been arrested yet, but they are following numerous lines of enquiry as the investigation continues.

The RCIPS has confirmed that a child, understood to be the victim’s young daughter, was present at the scene of the killing, but they did not say if Hernandez was holding the little girl when he was shot multiple times by his assailant, as has been claimed on social media.

Hernandez is the third person to be murdered in Cayman this year. The first was Randy Kelsey Robinson (37), who was fatally stabbed outside a George Town nightclub in May. The three men charged with his murder have denied the allegation and are expected to go to trial before the end of this year.

The other murder was the killing of Omar Ryan in July. Bryan Welcome (41) has been charged with the crime, accused of causing the death during a road rage incident. He has also pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be tried later this year.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to Friday’s shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers.