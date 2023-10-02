Men charged with restaurant burglary

(CNS): Two West Bay men are expected to appear in court today (Monday) facing burglary and drug charges relating to a break-in at Liberties on Reverend Blackman Road last Wednesday night. The police received a report on 27 September that two people had broken into the bar area of the local restaurant and taken an undisclosed quantity of items in the early morning hours. Later that day, officers arrested a 23-year-old man.

After police officers searched the man and found an undisclosed amount of cocaine, he was arrested for drug offences. The following day, 28 September, a 31-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of the same burglary. He was also arrested for refusing a drug test. Both men were charged with burglary and drug-related offences.