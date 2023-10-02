Students urge support for energy policy

Protect Our Future demonstration

(CNS): Local youth environmental activist group Protect Our Future recently hosted a demonstration and presentation of letters in front of the Government Administration Building last week to show their support for the plans and goals set out in the government’s revised National Energy Policy and to urge others to help roll out the adoption of green energy and achieve its goals as quickly as possible before it’s too late.

“Although the new energy policy is a major breakthrough for the Cayman Islands Government, without urgent changes in Cayman’s treatment of the environment, some of the goals that have been set may be too late,” the young activists warned in a release about the demonstration.

POF members have proved to be strong vocal advocates for the environment, with beach clean-ups and impressive social media campaigns promoting environmental issues. Their latest demonstration was originally meant to coincide with the Global Fight To End Fossil Fuels campaign on 15 September but was postponed due to very heavy rains.

The demo attracted students from across the Cayman Islands as well as a few older activists and highlighted concerns across this community about Cayman’s very slow adoption of green energy. The new energy policy is hugely ambitious, but achieving the targets of 100% renewable energy and 100% electric vehicle imports by 2050 will be difficult.

While CUC has said it is committed to the policy, it is unlikely that Cayman will achieve the target in less than 25 years, given the power provider’s decision to still convert its storage and generators to use natural gas.

However, POF is calling for solar panels to be installed across parking lots and residential areas and for people to be trained to work in green industries as soon as possible, helping the Cayman Islands move away from all fossil fuels before the target date.

“Due to the malignant nature of carbon emissions and the lack of care that we have taken while considering this issue, it is time for us to finally move in a more sustainable direction,” the young people said. “With the release of the NEP, the government is hoping to make room for these changes, which will allow us as an island to join together to make sure they happen. While also providing our amazing islands with better energy safety, as we will no longer depend on other countries for our energy supply.”

The students said that while there is “plenty to worry about”, the Cayman Islands could spearhead a movement that spreads to other islands. “The renewable energy movement may be larger than us, but if other countries see change, we believe that they will change too. However, only together can we protect the future of our planet,” they stated.