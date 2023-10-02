Students urge support for energy policy
(CNS): Local youth environmental activist group Protect Our Future recently hosted a demonstration and presentation of letters in front of the Government Administration Building last week to show their support for the plans and goals set out in the government’s revised National Energy Policy and to urge others to help roll out the adoption of green energy and achieve its goals as quickly as possible before it’s too late.
“Although the new energy policy is a major breakthrough for the Cayman Islands Government, without urgent changes in Cayman’s treatment of the environment, some of the goals that have been set may be too late,” the young activists warned in a release about the demonstration.
POF members have proved to be strong vocal advocates for the environment, with beach clean-ups and impressive social media campaigns promoting environmental issues. Their latest demonstration was originally meant to coincide with the Global Fight To End Fossil Fuels campaign on 15 September but was postponed due to very heavy rains.
The demo attracted students from across the Cayman Islands as well as a few older activists and highlighted concerns across this community about Cayman’s very slow adoption of green energy. The new energy policy is hugely ambitious, but achieving the targets of 100% renewable energy and 100% electric vehicle imports by 2050 will be difficult.
While CUC has said it is committed to the policy, it is unlikely that Cayman will achieve the target in less than 25 years, given the power provider’s decision to still convert its storage and generators to use natural gas.
However, POF is calling for solar panels to be installed across parking lots and residential areas and for people to be trained to work in green industries as soon as possible, helping the Cayman Islands move away from all fossil fuels before the target date.
“Due to the malignant nature of carbon emissions and the lack of care that we have taken while considering this issue, it is time for us to finally move in a more sustainable direction,” the young people said. “With the release of the NEP, the government is hoping to make room for these changes, which will allow us as an island to join together to make sure they happen. While also providing our amazing islands with better energy safety, as we will no longer depend on other countries for our energy supply.”
The students said that while there is “plenty to worry about”, the Cayman Islands could spearhead a movement that spreads to other islands. “The renewable energy movement may be larger than us, but if other countries see change, we believe that they will change too. However, only together can we protect the future of our planet,” they stated.
Category: Energy, Science & Nature
I applaud these young people so much. The problem is, they are expat children and will never be taken serious by the current Caymanians in charge. I’m sorry but it’s true 😔
Your electric car is nowhere near as green as you think: Here are the hidden eco-pitfalls of the NetZero cause’s pin-up
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-12317297/Why-electric-car-near-green-think-hidden-eco-pitfalls-NetZero-causes-pin-up.html
Electric vehicle fires: The little-known but terrifying reality about EV batteries – after one from an MG caused a blaze that destroyed five cars and a Tesla burst into flames
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12516565/Electric-vehicle-battery-fire.html
The Environmental Impact of Battery Production for Electric Vehicles https://earth.org/environmental-impact-of-battery-production/
you charge EV with fossil fuels, you build them with fossil fuels.
Kristin Zimmerm (GM) was asked: So what is charging the batteries right now? what is the source of….? She answered: Well it comes from the building…”Lanse” [electrical co] infused power to the building, so I don’t know…I bet they are a bit of coal, heavy on natural gas, are they? 95% COAL, Peter Lark from Lansing board of water &light added. YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP!
https://fb.watch/nqY57Wr4AD/
It’s easy to adopt the mainstream ideas, wich are being pushed down our throats 24×7 that fossil fuels, livestock farming, meat eating are at fault, while completely closing our eyes and ears to the facts that electrical cars, horticulture, “green” sources of energy have if not equal, but close enough carbon footprint.
where be the adults?…..when these serious issues are only being highlighted by kids it make a mockery of a very serious issue
We can all do our part.
Thank you to these young advocates- well done!
Celebrate World Habitat Day and be a part of the solution: https://fb.watch/nqSoiVN5fM/
After missing numerous previous deadlines with regard to the dump remediation deal, two months ago, Wayne Panton promised that the dump remediation deal would be finalized by 30 September. It is now 2nd October and there is radio silence in this regard…again…
I suppose we will hear in a few days that the deadline has been deferred yet again on account of “the complexities to ensure the public gets value for money”.
The more likely explanation – is that the government is not able to focus on any of their responsibilities and promises because they are so busy dealing with their own internal agendas and dysfunction.
Please start putting the public fist and be better CIG.
There is an environmental disaster happening each and every day at the dump, why isn’t fixing that the priority for any environmentalist in Cayman?
Every individual can make wise decisions to reduce consumption and the use of plastic. But fixing our energy issue and freeing us from a monopoly is where the regulators need to be accountable.
The dump issue should be the singular focus of environmentalist in Cayman. Get that addressed and then progress to the next. Get consensus from the people on the next priority and address that. It’s simple enough if you can resist the popular causes pushed on big social media platforms.
Direct all the rage at the PPM and PACT, including every hand that was recently raised in Parliament for conflict with CUC. This is not consumer-side indifference, it’s an agreed stonewalling of energy transition by those profiting from the status quo.
#theyaresupported
Thank you to the young people. You are the ones who are going to make a difference.
Only if they think for themselves. Education is about teaching people to think independently, not follow social media vox populi or government narratives. How many of these kids can cite academic papers? There is still much division on the severity of climate change and just how much influence we can have. One scientific piece of evidence is largely being ignored and very easy to correct with no downside. Save and plant more mangroves. They can absorb more CO2 than most plants. Fossil fuels will be with us for some time to come, like it or not.
An extremely important point. There remains much concern about how solar panels are made (fossil fuels being required) and their disposal – they cannot be recycled.
So include a levy for safe disposal at the outset. This doesn’t have to be a battle.
Making solar an even less attractive option.
https://hbr.org/2021/06/the-dark-side-of-solar-power