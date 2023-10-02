NAU reviewing eligibility of its clients

(CNS): Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) clients now have until 10 November to complete pending reassessments to confirm their eligibility for financial assistance from the public purse. Every year, the NAU spend millions of dollars helping those in need because they are unemployed or unable to work. Last month, some clients did not get their September payments because they failed to complete the review.

However, the deadline to complete the assessments has been extended, so those missing last month’s payment will receive it in the coming days. Officials from the Ministry of Social Development said the cash is a lifeline for many in times of need, and the NAU is dedicated to ensuring the well-being and financial stability of those who require their help.

The NAU said it was dedicated to serving the community and ensuring everyone in need receives the support they deserve and that it strives to continually improve the way services are delivered to clients. Nevertheless, NAU Director Tamara Hurlston said they must still ensure compliance with eligibility requirements.

“Periodic reassessments ensure that our assistance is given to those who qualify and need it most. These assessments occur every three years, aligning with individual circumstances and our eligibility criteria,” she said, adding that benefits would be secure provided people met the new deadline next month.

Chief Officer Ebanks explained that assessments had to be done to make sure those receiving assistance met the eligibility criteria, but there should be additional notice provided before the services were terminated.

“If you didn’t receive your September payment of financial assistance due to a pending reassessment, rest assured that by 6 October 2023, you will be temporarily reinstated. However, if pending requirements are not submitted to NAU within the extended grace period, the result will be termination of services for non-compliant clients by 31 December 2023 at the latest,” she warned.

Not wanting to leave anyone in need, officials urged people to contact the NAU, where staff are striving to make the application process as seamless as possible.

People applying for the first time or renewing assistance can apply online here. For comprehensive guidance, visit the NAU website’s Forms section, where clients can find the NAU Application and Application Eligibility Self-Assessment and Guide. For more help, call 946-0024 or e-mail NAUInfo@gov.ky

or visit the NAU website or Facebook page. Clients can also visit 55 Seafarers Way in George Town

Monday to Thursday, from 8:30am to 4:00pm.

The NAU will also be visiting the districts next month according to the following schedule: