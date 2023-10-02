NAU reviewing eligibility of its clients
(CNS): Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) clients now have until 10 November to complete pending reassessments to confirm their eligibility for financial assistance from the public purse. Every year, the NAU spend millions of dollars helping those in need because they are unemployed or unable to work. Last month, some clients did not get their September payments because they failed to complete the review.
However, the deadline to complete the assessments has been extended, so those missing last month’s payment will receive it in the coming days. Officials from the Ministry of Social Development said the cash is a lifeline for many in times of need, and the NAU is dedicated to ensuring the well-being and financial stability of those who require their help.
The NAU said it was dedicated to serving the community and ensuring everyone in need receives the support they deserve and that it strives to continually improve the way services are delivered to clients. Nevertheless, NAU Director Tamara Hurlston said they must still ensure compliance with eligibility requirements.
“Periodic reassessments ensure that our assistance is given to those who qualify and need it most. These assessments occur every three years, aligning with individual circumstances and our eligibility criteria,” she said, adding that benefits would be secure provided people met the new deadline next month.
Chief Officer Ebanks explained that assessments had to be done to make sure those receiving assistance met the eligibility criteria, but there should be additional notice provided before the services were terminated.
“If you didn’t receive your September payment of financial assistance due to a pending reassessment, rest assured that by 6 October 2023, you will be temporarily reinstated. However, if pending requirements are not submitted to NAU within the extended grace period, the result will be termination of services for non-compliant clients by 31 December 2023 at the latest,” she warned.
Not wanting to leave anyone in need, officials urged people to contact the NAU, where staff are striving to make the application process as seamless as possible.
People applying for the first time or renewing assistance can apply online here.
For comprehensive guidance, visit the NAU website’s Forms section, where clients can find the NAU Application and Application Eligibility Self-Assessment and Guide.
For more help, call 946-0024 or e-mail NAUInfo@gov.ky
or visit the NAU website or Facebook page.
Clients can also visit 55 Seafarers Way in George Town
Monday to Thursday, from 8:30am to 4:00pm.
The NAU will also be visiting the districts next month according to the following schedule:
- West Bay: Friday, 6 October
- Bodden Town: Friday, 13 October
- East End and North Side: Friday, 20 October
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Why the hell are Jamaicans at NAU? Let’s start there!
how about putting liens on property.
like the lady who goes to NAU but owns 100 acres out east.
2.28pm Let’s see some real evidence that foreign nationals are dipping into the NAU pot along with the large numbers of locals.
There are hundreds. They range from persons married a Caymanians, to the children of persons married to Caymanians. Large numbers of Permanent Residents are also benefiting, as are unconscionable numbers of recent status recipients. It is a #shitshow.
Nobody should have their status by marriage recognized until they have been married for seven years… alo a lot of fakers out there.
Are you blind?
Director Hurlston needs to audit the abuse of NAU in Cayman Brac.
All Jamaican nationals whether visitor or resident (work permit) should be made to take a written and practical road test. This is beyond ridiculous now. The number of near misses I have had in the last week would give anybody nerve trouble.
Any Caymanian who marries a foreign national should have to be financially responsible for that person and any children living in Cayman for at least 10 years.
Immigration shouldn’t let them in at all unless the family is financially independent.
2:28 pm, you are so very true. Stop
giving foreign people and people just got status.
STOP supporting foreign nationals, including Permanent Resident, on an extended basis. Our immigration laws prohibit it, and yet you keep doing it! You are bankrupting our country and harming the viability of our community.
I had no idea that you could get NAU benefits if not Caymanian. Is this true? What the?!
Yup. Hundreds.
Hundreds of foreign nationals in government school, for free as well!
Also, hundreds of foreign nationals getting free school meals.
Hundreds of foreign nationals getting free healthcare.
All paid for by the Caymanian people.
We call it Caymankind. They call us suckers. We are so screwed.
Thousands of Jamaicans pouring into Cayman, and the first to have their hands out for freebies.
All they have to do is “marry” a Caymanian or be a baby daddy, and away we go, feeding and housing thousands of uneducated unemployables.