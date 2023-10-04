Mac’s CPC speech stirs up public outrage

CPA Conference 2023 with Bush on the far left

(CNS): The appearance of McKeeva Bush MP, the beleaguered former Cayman Islands premier and former speaker of the House, at the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Accra, Ghana, this week has fuelled public outrage. Concerns have been raised that Bush was representing Cayman on an international platform, given his existing conviction for assault and two pending trials for sexual assault and rape, which he has denied.

The subject matter has also enraged environmentalists. Bush delivered an address on “of “Tackling Climate Change through Environmental Impact Assessments”, though the West Bay MP also spoke out for the development lobby, talking about balance and not allowing environmental requirements to “smother our development needs”.

With over-development still a significant concern, many people here believe that the balance has always tipped in favour of development, which is in absolutely no danger of being smothered. When news spread that Bush was in Ghana, at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s annual conference, social media lit up with objections, especially local conservation and environmental chat groups, given Bush’s views that development should remain at the heart of the local economy.

But many other people objected to him taking to the global stage because of his past and current legal troubles, and felt that he should not be representing Cayman at any official events.