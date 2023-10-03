PPM accuse PACT of heading for 2023 deficit

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart’s message on the CIG spending crisis

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has said the Progressives abstained on every vote during last month’s Finance Committee because of concerns that the PACT Government is heading towards a budget deficit for this year. In a recent statement, McTaggart, who has also urged PACT to increase welfare support and other spending, said government expenditure was at record levels and could surpass revenues.

“That could lead to dire consequences for the country and our people,” the PPM leader said. “It was against that background that the opposition refused to support the PACT ministers’ additional spending plans in parliament. We believe it is irresponsible for ministers simply to add to spending and that instead they should reprioritise and find savings to fund necessary increases in spending elsewhere.”

Although the opposition filed a number of motions that were debated during the most recent parliamentary meeting that would increase public spending if adopted, the former finance minister is pushing the Progressive’s credentials as responsible, experienced stewards of public cash.

“Two years ago, when the PACT Government passed the budget, the opposition warned that they were playing fast and loose with government finances,” McTaggart said. “Since then, we have consistently cautioned that not only has the government’s spending been getting out of control, but the revenue that they projected for this year will not be achieved.”

The PPM believe that Premier Wayne Panton recently called for the civil service to reduce spending by around 8.5% during the last few months of this year because he is aware that the country is at risk of falling into the red by the year-end.

The government is on track to spend over one billion dollars this year. However, it expects to earn more in revenue and is aiming to have, at the very least, a small $3.3 million surplus.

Panton and Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson addressed all of McTaggart’s questions ahead of last month’s meeting, held to deal with the $68,million of supplementary appropriations. But McTaggart accused the premier of failing to acknowledge the risks and telling the country that all was well. He accepted that Panton had been truthful last month when he revealed more details of the current state of government finances.

“The premier admitted that the revenue earned would be less than he told the country only back in April,” McTaggart said in his statement. “Despite this, and despite his calling for spending cuts, he brought a spending bill to Finance Committee seeking to increase government’s spending for this year by $68 million dollars — an amount that would push government spending to a record $1.03 billion for this year.”

In the April Strategic Policy Statement, Panton had said that government would not reach a billion dollars in spending until 2026. But with spending now three years ahead of forecasts, McTaggart questioned how high expenditure might go.

“The premier is now asking the country to accept that the government will receive only $3 million more in revenue than it expects to spend,” McTaggart said as he warned that “it would not take much to go wrong for the expenditures to surpass revenues”.

He added, “This is not a situation I would have accepted when I was finance minister, and neither should the premier in his role as minister of finance,” as he accused him of running the country’s finances on the basis of hope.

“The PACT Government continues to try to wish away its internal divisions while keeping its fingers crossed that the government finances will work out in the end,” McTaggart said. “If Cayman does avoid a deficit this year, that will be a matter of good fortune rather than sound financial management.”

McTaggart now wants the government to find savings across the public sector to cover the $68 million in extra spending requested last month, but he has not yet offered any suggestions about what should be cut from the budget. Speaking on Radio Cayman last week, he had explained that the opposition didn’t vote against the additional spending last month and chose to abstain because they were aware that the spending was needed.

Given the challenges ahead, the opposition leader said that tough decisions would need to be made about future priorities and spending.

“I fear that with the PACT Government in continual disarray, they will not be able to make the decisions that are necessary,” he stated. “We in the opposition will continue to hold the PACT Government to account; we will carefully scrutinise the upcoming budget proposals and we will remain watchful on behalf of the Cayman public.”