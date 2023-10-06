Labour Force Survey reveals leap in expat workers

(CNS): “Growth cannot come at the cost of peace of mind and quality of life,” Premier Wayne Panton said Thursday as the Economics and Statistics Office released its Spring 2023 Labour Force Survey. The results show a record-breaking leap in the workforce of almost 8% since the spring of 2022, fuelled by a growth in work permit holders. The population was found to have increased to almost 84,000, with almost 15% more expatriates now living here, while the workforce had grown by more than 4,000 since the 2022 Spring LFS.

The ESO extrapolated the statistics for the population from a randomly selected sample of 1,999 households that participated in the survey. This determined that there were 1,404 people who were potentially in the labour force but unemployed and an overall unemployment rate of 2.4%, down from 3% in June 2022.

The number of unemployed Caymanians declined over the 12-month period by 26.1% to just 842 individuals, resulting in a Caymanian unemployment rate of 3.7%, compared to 5.1% for the same period in 2022. However, over 41% of those without work had been unemployed for over a year, and almost 900 Caymanians were under-employed.

The growing labour force stood at 58,669 people at the time of the survey, of which 32,137 (nearly 58%) were expatriate workers on permits, 4,076 were permanent residents and 22,457 were Caymanian. The largest group in the workforce were employed in the construction sector, accounting for almost 15% of the entire workforce.

Wages are not keeping pace with inflation, despite the growing workforce. Nearly one-third of workers, well over 18,000 people, still earned under CI$2,400 per month, according to the Spring LFS.

Following the publication of the latest report, Premier Panton, who is the minister for finance and economic development, said the figures were in line with other indicators showing an economy rebounding strongly from the suppressive effects of the pandemic, with an expanded job market, increased demand for labour, and significant recovery in the tourism and construction industries.

“While these overall economic indicators are positive, I understand the concerns of many Caymanians that the increase in population growth has negatively impacted their quality of life,” he said. “We must continually strive to balance overall economic growth with improved quality of life and increased opportunities for Caymanians.”

Panton said the “rapid rate of population growth is very concerning” as it increases the “stresses on infrastructure, public services, cost of living and the cultural balance of our society”.

He said the twice-yearly survey was a “vital tool” for the government to plan new services, expand existing ones and allocate financial and human resources properly. The surge in population means the government’s budget will need to increase to meet the infrastructure demands, such as schools and houses.

“We can all anecdotally see that there are more people living and working in Cayman than ever before, but this impartial data allows us to act accordingly to address the significant resulting challenges,” he said.

“Although the rapid population growth of the past two years is something that could not be fully planned for in advance, given that it is a rebound effect of the pandemic, we are working steadily to improve our roads and transportation network, alleviate traffic concerns, and ensure that public services such as health, education and safety are strengthened and expanded to meet increased demands,” he added.

Panton said the government had to ensure the growth and expansion was sustainable. “This is one of the key reasons why we need to be both strategic and far-sighted in our planning now and moving forward so we may ensure that all Caymanians and residents have a good quality of life within our shores,” he said.

The decline in local unemployment was overwhelmingly positive and encouraging, he said. “I am heartened by the decrease in Caymanian unemployment to the lowest rate in decades, showing that our people are benefiting from the economic growth through a return to the job market.”

Panton noted the importance of reducing Caymanian unemployment further, but he did not speak about the stagnation of salaries in the face of significant inflation. “It can be seen from the report that, as has long been the case, the highest number of unemployed Caymanians remain those without high school level education and further training,” he said.

“In the past two years, the PACT Government has put special emphasis on providing training and upskilling to unemployed Caymanians, and we have steadily increased the budget allocations for scholarships and vocational training for school leavers and other young Caymanians. It is imperative that we continue to chip away at Caymanian unemployment and ensure that our people are profiting from the growth and strength of our economy.”

According to the latest survey, people aged 15 to 24 years who were in the job market but without work made up more than one-quarter of the unemployed (26.4%). Almost half of all those out of work (47.6%) had a post-secondary school education, though only 27.3% of unemployed local people were educated byoynd high school. The majority of unemployed (58.1%) were women, a possible reflection of childcare costs.

There were 11,689 people not in the labour force, but not all of them retirees, students or those who can choose not to work. Over 900 of those individuals are potential workers who want a job but were not actively seeking work at the time of the survey for various reasons. The majority of those not working but who wanted to be part of the workforce were Caymanian (75.5%) and female (64.4%).